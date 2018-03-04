Mindy Kaling just gave “The Office” fans the reunion they have been waiting for. “The Mindy Project” star sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo, and video of herself, and former co-star BJ Novak on Instagram.

The two attended the Oscars Vanity Fair Party on Sunday night, and some fans thought the actors, who once dated but remained friends, were rekindling their romance.

Over on Twitter, fans were begging the former couple to get back together. “Hey @mindykaling and @bjnovak- we are currently living in the darkest timeline and we really need you to be the couple we all want you to be. It’s time. Service to your country is needed,” one fan tweeted.

“Okay judging by the pics I saw of @mindykaling and @bjnovak at the Oscars tonight, I just wanna confirm that they are 100% together and he is the father of their baby. #facts,” one hopeful fan wrote while referring to the star’s daughter, Katherine Swati Kaling, born in December 2017.

Kaling and Novak, who portrayed Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard on “The Office,” posed for a selfie while attending the luxurious event.

Prior to that, the actress shared a video of herself heading to the soirée. “I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend,” Kaling said to the camera before turning it on Novak.

During an interview with In Style in 2015, Kaling struggled to describe her relationship with Novak. “I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” she told the publication at the time.

“I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status,” the actress said.

Although the two seemed to have kept things friendly since their split, it appears fans are holding on to hope that Kaling and Novak are more than just friends.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images