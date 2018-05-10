Miranda Kerr is now a mother of two, while husband Evan Spiegel has finally entered fatherhood. The couple welcomed their first baby together on Wednesday.

The Australian model gave birth to a healthy baby boy at around 11:50 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ first reported. It was revealed that the little bundle of joy was named “Hart.”

It seems the co-founder and CEO fo Snapchat chose the name for his first son since it is a nod to his late grandfather, Hart H. Spiegel, who was a prominent San Francisco tax layer and a renowned World War II veteran, according to SFGate.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kinds words and wishes during this very special time,” the couple told People in a statement.

The birth of Kerr and Spiegel’s son came as a surprise since multiple sources previously claimed that the pair was expecting a girl. A Life & Style insider said last November that the couple spent $250K on a nursery with a walk-in closet for their rumored daughter.

When Kerr announced her pregnancy last year, she didn’t actually reveal the gender of her baby. She simply told Us Weekly that they were “just really excited to expand our family.” She also admitted at the time that her first son with ex Orlando Bloom was looking forward to be a big brother. “He’s very excited. It’s so sweet,” she said of Flynn Christopher, who turned seven in January.

Last December, Kerr revealed that she was experiencing more complications with her second pregnancy than with her first. “I have been getting hormonal headaches, which I never got with Flynn. Apparently, my doctor said [with] the second pregnancy, your hormones kind of kick in a little stronger.”

Spiegel and Kerr tied the knot in May 2017 in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of the social media entrepreneur’s Los Angeles home. Kerr was previously married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013. They divorced but decided to remain friends for the sake of their son.

