Miranda Lambert recently threw shade at her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and fans cheered her on.

During the opening night of her “Livin’ Like the Hippies” tour, Lambert changed the lyrics of her song, ‘Little Red Wagon.” Instead of singing, “I live in Oklahoma,” she sang, “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.” Shelton’s home state is Oklahoma, and that’s also where he and Lambert lived together throughout their 4-year marriage.

After throwing shade at Shelton, Lambert was welcomed by the resounding applauses of the audiences, according to CBS8.

Meanwhile, Lambert and Shelton split in July 2015. Since their divorce, Lambert has already moved on with her boyfriend, Anderson East. Shelton is now dating Gwen Stefani. A year after their divorce, the “Voice” coach said that Stefani saved his life.

In July, the award-winning country musician released his album, “If I’m Honest,” and said that it’s kind of his break-up or divorce album. But it’s also his falling in love album because the songs were written when he was already dating Stefani.

“When we recorded some of the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the crap went down. When you have a broken heart – at least, when I do – you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell,” he told Billboard.

The singer added, “You can learn some facts of my divorce. Maybe not the specifics, but you can get a general idea about it. It is my divorce record, but maybe even more than that, it’s my happy, falling-in-love record too.”

As for Lambert, a source told US Weekly that the singer is happy and madly in love with East. “They are really enjoying each other’s company. She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy,” the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller