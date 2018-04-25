Police in Scotland on Monday confirmed the death of a woman who mysteriously went missing in February, according to the BBC. There have been no reports of whether police have found or identified the body of Julie Reilly, 47, who was last seen at a Glasgow supermarket.

A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to Reilly's death and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Residents of the Govan area of Glasgow, where Reilly lived before she went missing, say scattered human body parts have been spotted in the area. Some even believe the local wildlife has helped spread everything out, interfering with the investigation in the process, according to the Daily Record.

Per the BBC’s report, police are looking for two discarded suitcases in the area that could contain evidence to help solve the case. They do not believe Reilly simply wandered off and died, rather that she was murdered.

One woman said her daughter found a hip joint in a garden, while someone apparently found a thigh in the street. There was also a report of a torso being found in the area. According to the Record, one resident saw a fox carrying a human hand in its mouth.

Police seemingly have not confirmed any of this, with much of it coming across as hearsay. But authorities have reportedly been searching the area and cordoning off parts of it.

Reilly was reportedly being treated for a brain injury when she went missing on Feb. 6. Her family had not spoken to her since a text message sent at Christmas, and the last time she was seen was in surveillance footage in a supermarket.

She was officially reported missing after not showing up for medical appointments and her grandson’s birthday.