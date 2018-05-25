UPDATE: 1.30 a.m. EDT — Toronto's Consulate General of India opened a helpline in connection to the explosion.

UPDATE: 1 a.m. EDT — Peel Regional Police shared the CCTV image of two suspects, who they believe detonated "an improvised explosive device within the restaurant."

In a series of tweets, the police described the suspects and requested the public to help identify them. In case of any information, people are required to call (905) 453-2121 or 12CIB at ext. 1233. The police added the suspects fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Original story

An explosion Thursday at an Indian restaurant in Ontario, Canada, has injured at least 15 people, police said.

Reports stated police and paramedics were called to Bombay Bhel restaurant on Hurontario Street & Eglinton Avenue, Mississauga, around 10.30 p.m. EDT. The front windows of the restaurant were blown off. The reason for the explosion has not been determined yet.

Some news reports suggested an incendiary device exploded at the Mississauga restaurant; however, there has been no official confirmation.

At least 15 people were taken to nearby hospitals. Three of them, with critical injuries, were transported to Toronto trauma center.

Peel Regional Police said the bomb squad is on the scene, trying to determine if explosives are involved and added the shopping plaza where the restaurant was located and the surrounding area were cordoned off.

A spokesperson for the police department said the building was intact but there was a lot of broken glass everywhere.

This is a developing story.

