As the MLB season closes in on the midway point, the defending champion Houston Astros are still favored to win the title. The Astros entered the season as 11/2 favorites and now own slightly better odds at 5/1, according to betting site Vegas Insider.

Despite winning 11 games in a row, Houston remains in a tight American League West battle with the Seattle Mariners, who are listed at 16/1. However, the bigger competition comes from the AL East.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have been in a close division race for most of the season. The Yankees entered the season with the third-best odds at 6/1 but have improved to 11/2. The Red Sox have seen a sharper improvement — from 10/1 odds to now 6/1 odds. The rivals have split the season series, 3-3, and will meet 13 more times this season.

Though the Astros having the strongest odds to win the World Series, they trail behind the Yankees as the favorites to reach the World Series. The Yankees have 5/2 odds to win the AL Pennant, while the Astros are listed at 11/4. The Red Sox have 3/1 odds to advance to the World Series.

Of the National League teams, the Washington Nationals (15/2) have the best odds to win the World Series. The Nats, however, have found themselves lagging behind the Atlanta Braves (18/1) in the NL East this season.

Washington is ahead of the Chicago Cubs (9/1), who are in a tight race with the Milwaukee Brewers (14/1). The Cubs have seen their odds slip from the start of the season, when they were listed at 7/1 odds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain among the more intriguing teams in the World Series race. The NL champions entered the season by sharing the best odds with the Astros but experienced some early season struggles before rebounding of late. The Dodgers have 14/1 odds to win the World Series — a sharp dip from 11/2 odds to start the season.

Oddsmakers have the NL race coming down to four teams. The Cubs (15/4), Nationals (4/1), Dodgers (6/1) and Brewers (13/2) have the strongest odds to advance to the World Series.

Of the 30 teams, the Texas Rangers have the worst odds to win the World Series at 500/1.

World Series Betting Odds (Vegas Insider)

Houston Astros, 5/1

New York Yankees, 11/2

Boston Red Sox, 6/1

Washington Nationals, 15/2

Chicago Cubs, 9/1

Cleveland Indians, 10/1

Los Angeles Dodgers, 14/1

Milwaukee Brewers, 14/1

Seattle Mariners, 16/1

Atlanta Braves, 18/1

Arizona Diamondbacks, 25/1

Philadelphia Phillies, 25/1

San Francisco Giants, 25/1

Colorado Rockies, 28/1

St. Louis Cardinals, 28/1

Los Angeles Angels, 33/1

New York Mets, 50/1

Minnesota Twins, 66/1

Pittsburgh Pirates,66/1

Oakland Athletics, 100/1

Detroit Tigers, 200/1

San Diego Padres, 200/1

Tampa Bay Rays, 250/1

Toronto Blue Jays, 300/1

Texas Rangers, 500/1

Photo: Photo by Elsa/Getty Images