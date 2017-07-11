One day after wowing baseball fans in the Home Run Derby, Aaron Judge will take center stage, once again. He’ll lead the American League in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami.

The contest is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EDT, though the first pitch will be thrown much later than that because of the introductions. FOX will have the TV broadcast, and a free live stream will be available online with FOX Sports Go.

Judge will hit third for the AL, hoping to help the team win its fifth game in as many years. The National League hasn’t been victorious in the All-Star Game since 2012 when they recorded an 8-0 shutout win. The AL has lost just three of the last 20 All-Star Games, dominating home-field advantage in the World Series, as a result.

Home-field advantage won’t be on the line in Miami, however, marking the first time since 2002 when the game infamously ended in a tie. That will likely change the strategy of the two managers, and just about everyone on the rosters could get some playing time.

Both managers agree the All-Star Game is going to be a participation-trophy event. Said they want to get almost all the players in the game. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2017

Several original members of the team had to be replaced because of injuries or extenuating circumstances. Pitchers that started Sunday are not allowed to play Tuesday. That means All-Stars Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Michael Fulmer and Corey Kluber won’t suit up.

Starlin Castro, Dallas Keuchel and Mike Trout were replaced because of injuries. Trout was the leading vote-getter before going on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

Here is a look at the complete All-Star rosters for both the AL and NL:

AL Starting Lineup NL Starting Lineup

2B Jose Altuve, Astros CF Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

3B Jose Ramirez, Indians DH Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

RF Aaron Judge, Yankees RF Bryce Harper, Nationals

LF George Springer, Astros C Buster Posey, Giants

SS Carlos Correa, Astros 2B Daniel Murphy, Nationals

1B Justin Smoak, Blue Jays 3B Nolan Arenado, Rockies

DH Corey Dickerson, Rays 1B Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

C Salvador Perez, Royals LF Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

CF Mookie Betts, Red Sox SS Zack Cozart, Reds

P Chris Sale, White Sox P Max Scherzer, Nationals

Photo: Getty Images

AL Reserves NL Reserves

C Gary Sanchez, Yankees C Yadier Molina, Cardinals

3B Miguel Sano, Twins SS Corey Seager, Dodgers

OF Michael Brantley, Indians 3B Jake Lamb, Diamondbacks

2B Jonathan Schoop, Orioles OF Michael Conforto, Mets

1B Yonder Alonso, Athletics OF Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

DH Nelson Cruz, Mariners 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

2B Robinson Cano, Mariners 1B Joey Votto, Reds

OF Avisail Garcia, White Sox OF Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

SS Francisco Lindor, Indians 3B Josh Harrison, Pirates

OF Justin Upton, Detroit Tigers OF Ender Inciarte, Braves

3B Mike Moustakas, Royals 2B DJ LaMahieu, Rockies

3B Justin Turner, Dodgers

AL Pitchers NL Pitchers

Ervin Santana, Twins Alex Wood, Dodgers

Jason Vargas, Royals Carlos Martinez, Cardinals

Chris Archer, Rays Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks

Andrew Miller, Indians Greg Holland, Rockies

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Chris Devenski, Astros Zach Greinke, Diamondbacks

Luis Severino, Yankees Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

Dellin Betances, Yankees Wade Davis, Cubs

Brandon Kintzler, Twins Brad Hand, Padres

Roberto Osuna, Blue Jays Corey Knebel, Brewers

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros Pat Neshek, Phillies