One day after wowing baseball fans in the Home Run Derby, Aaron Judge will take center stage, once again. He’ll lead the American League in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami.

The contest is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EDT, though the first pitch will be thrown much later than that because of the introductions. FOX will have the TV broadcast, and a free live stream will be available online with FOX Sports Go.

READ: MLB All-Star Game 2017 Prediction, Betting Odds

Judge will hit third for the AL, hoping to help the team win its fifth game in as many years. The National League hasn’t been victorious in the All-Star Game since 2012 when they recorded an 8-0 shutout win. The AL has lost just three of the last 20 All-Star Games, dominating home-field advantage in the World Series, as a result.

Home-field advantage won’t be on the line in Miami, however, marking the first time since 2002 when the game infamously ended in a tie. That will likely change the strategy of the two managers, and just about everyone on the rosters could get some playing time.

Several original members of the team had to be replaced because of injuries or extenuating circumstances. Pitchers that started Sunday are not allowed to play Tuesday. That means All-Stars Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Michael Fulmer and Corey Kluber won’t suit up.

Starlin Castro, Dallas Keuchel and Mike Trout were replaced because of injuries. Trout was the leading vote-getter before going on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

Here is a look at the complete All-Star rosters for both the AL and NL:

AL Starting Lineup                                    NL Starting Lineup

2B Jose Altuve, Astros                              CF Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

3B Jose Ramirez, Indians                        DH Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

RF Aaron Judge, Yankees                        RF Bryce Harper, Nationals

LF George Springer, Astros                     C Buster Posey, Giants

SS Carlos Correa, Astros                          2B Daniel Murphy, Nationals

1B Justin Smoak, Blue Jays                   3B Nolan Arenado, Rockies

DH Corey Dickerson, Rays                      1B Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

C Salvador Perez, Royals                         LF Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

CF Mookie Betts, Red Sox                       SS Zack Cozart, Reds

P Chris Sale, White Sox                            P Max Scherzer, Nationals

Aaron Judge New York Yankees Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, pictured in the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, will start for the AL in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. Photo: Getty Images

AL Reserves                                                     NL Reserves

C Gary Sanchez, Yankees                           C Yadier Molina, Cardinals

3B Miguel Sano, Twins                                SS Corey Seager, Dodgers

OF Michael Brantley, Indians                    3B Jake Lamb, Diamondbacks

2B Jonathan Schoop, Orioles                   OF Michael Conforto, Mets

1B Yonder Alonso, Athletics                       OF Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

DH Nelson Cruz, Mariners                           1B Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

2B Robinson Cano, Mariners                     1B Joey Votto, Reds

OF Avisail Garcia, White Sox                      OF Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

SS Francisco Lindor, Indians                     3B Josh Harrison, Pirates

OF Justin Upton, Detroit Tigers               OF Ender Inciarte, Braves

 3B Mike Moustakas, Royals                        2B DJ LaMahieu, Rockies

                                                                                3B Justin Turner, Dodgers

AL Pitchers                                                       NL Pitchers                                    

Ervin Santana, Twins                                   Alex Wood, Dodgers

Jason Vargas, Royals                                   Carlos Martinez, Cardinals

Chris Archer, Rays                                         Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks

Andrew Miller, Indians                                Greg Holland, Rockies

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox                               Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Chris Devenski, Astros                                 Zach Greinke, Diamondbacks

Luis Severino, Yankees                                Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

Dellin Betances, Yankees                            Wade Davis, Cubs

READ: MLB Expert World Series 2017 Predictions

Brandon Kintzler, Twins                              Brad Hand, Padres

Roberto Osuna, Blue Jays                          Corey Knebel, Brewers

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros                        Pat Neshek, Phillies

 

 