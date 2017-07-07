The 2017 MLB All-Star Game starting position players and reserves for both the American League and National League have been announced. The pitchers for each team have been named, as well, and all that remains are the two players that will take the mound to begin the top and bottom half of the first inning.

With Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw ineligible to start two days after he pitches Sunday, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer should be the easy choice for NL manager Joe Maddon when he makes his announcement Monday. Filling in for Terry Francona as the AL manager, Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills has a couple of options in both Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale and Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Vargas.

Over in the NL, it’d be just about impossible to argue against giving Scherzer the ball. Putting Kershaw aside, he’s easily been the league’s best pitcher, leading all starters with 163 strikeouts, a 1.94 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP and a 4.6 WAR. The best NL starter besides Scherzer and Kershaw has probably been Gio Gonzalez, who is Washington’s No.2 starter behind Scherzer.

In the AL, the nod probably should go to Sale. Leading Boston to first place in the AL East, he’s tops in the league with 127.2 innings, 178 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP. The left-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of his 18 starts, and he’s carried the team’s rotation with David Price missing most of the season and reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello performing like one of the league’s worst pitchers.

As dominant as Sale has been, some of his numbers aren’t as good as the ones that Vargas has put up. The 34-year-old is inexplicably having the best year of his career, leading the AL with 12 wins, a 2.62 ERA and a 4.0 WAR.

It certainly wouldn’t be outlandish for Vargas to get the nod, considering how good he’s been, keeping the Royals in the race for first place in the AL Central. Sale has the edge, however, since he barely trails Vargas in ERA (2.75) and WAR (3.8). Boston’s lefty has recorded 100 more strikeouts than Vargas while allowing seven fewer baserunners in 21 more innings.

Minnesota Twins starter Ervin Santana had been in the running to start the All-Star Game until he had a disastrous June. After surrendering fewer than two runs in nine of his first 11 starts, Santana posted a 6.03 ERA last month. Even with that rough stretch, Santana is third in WHIP (1.08) and WAR (3.5) and fourth in ERA (2.99).

Sale started the 2016 All-Star Game when he was with the Chicago White Sox, allowing a home run to Kris Bryant in the first inning. San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto got the start for the NL and picked up the loss, allowing home runs in the second inning to both Salvador Perez and Eric Hosmer.