Division Series play continues in the 2017 MLB playoffs with games in both the American League and National League Wednesday night. The day’s action begins when the Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals and it concludes when the Cleveland Indians host the New York Yankees.

Only one baseball playoff game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but that changed with Tuesday’s rainout at Wrigley Field. Chicago can eliminate Washington with a win in Game 4 of the NLDS at 4:08 p.m. EDT. Cleveland and New York will meet in the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS at 8:08 p.m. EDT.

It looked like Tuesday’s cancellation might allow the Nationals to go with their hottest starter, but the team will still rely on their originally scheduled Game 4 pitcher. That means sending Tanner Roark to the hill over Stephen Strasburg in the potential elimination game.

Roark had a 4.67 ERA, and Strasburg pitched to a 0.86 ERA after the All-Star Break. Nationals manager Dusty Baker told reporters Tuesday that Strasburg is “under the weather.” Strasburg allowed no earned runs and four baserunners in seven innings of work in Game 1. Former NL Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta will take the ball for the Cubs and make his 2017 playoff debut.

"A lot of my team is under the weather with the change of weather, and the air conditioning in the hotel, and the air conditioning here," Baker said. "It's just this time of the year for mold around Chicago -- I think it's mold. I mean, I have it, too."

The Indians will be sending their ace to the mound in Cleveland. Five days ago, it didn’t seem likely that the Indians would be back at Progressive Field for a winner-take-all ALDS contest.

Cleveland came back from a five-run deficit in Game 2, eventually defeating the Yankees in extra innings and taking a 2-0 series lead. New York swept their two games at home, forcing a Game 5 and the same pitching matchup from Game 2.

The winner will go on to play the Houston Astros Friday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship series. Houston last played Monday night when they defeated the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, winning the ALDS in four games.

Cleveland led the AL with 102 wins, and they would have home-field advantage in the ALCS. With 91 wins as the wild-card winner, New York will visit Houston in Game 1 if they can defeat the Indians in Game 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have the biggest rest of any playoff team. After completing their sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS Monday night, L.A. is off until Saturday when they will host Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against either Chicago or Washington.

Los Angeles led MLB with a 104-58 regular-season record. They have home-field advantage throughout the 2017 baseball playoffs.

If Chicago can’t clinch the series with a win at home Wednesday night, the series will move back to Washington for Game 5 Thursday night. Strasburg would take the mound in that contest against Kyle Hendricks, who threw seven scoreless innings in Game 1.