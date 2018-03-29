A lot can happen over the course of six months and 162 games, making it difficult to correctly predict what teams and players will find success in a baseball season. When it comes to the 2018 MLB season, however, there are a few things that experts seem to agree on.

There are clear favorites to win both the American League and National League MVP awards. A pitcher in each league stands out as the favorite for the two Cy Young awards, though a handful of candidates have a strong chance to get the most first-place votes at the end of the season. Rookie of the Year is more difficult to predict, but most experts have picked the same player to win the award in the NL.

The Houston Astros are the most popular World Series pick, meaning experts are banking on the defending champs to repeat for the first time in nearly two decades. There is no heavy favorite, with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers all getting plenty of support.

Below are expert predictions for all the major individual awards and the World Series. The picks come from 44 writers from ESPN, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports and Sporting News.

AL MVP

Photo: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Mike Trout (25), Carlos Correa (5), Gary Sanchez (3), Francisco Lindor (3), Aaron Judge (2), Jose Ramirez (2), Manny Machado (2), Jose Altuve, Giancarlo Stanton

AL Cy Young

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Chris Sale (19), Luis Severino (8), Corey Kluber (8), Justin Verlander (7), Carlos Carrasco (2)

AL Rookie of the Year

Photo: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani (16), Willie Calhoun (6), Gleyber Torres (6), Francisco Mejia (4), Dustin Fowler (2), Franklin Barreto (2), Michael Kopech (2), A.J. Puk (2), Anthony Santander, Chance Sisco, Willy Adames, Eloy Jimenez

NL MVP

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Harper (19), Nolan Arenado (6), Joey Votto (4), Kris Bryant (4), Paul Goldschmidt (4), Corey Seager (2), Anthony Rizzo (2), Anthony Rendon, Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer

NL Cy Young

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw (16), Max Scherzer (10), Stephen Strasburg (9), Noah Syndergaard (5), Kyle Hendricks (2), Aaron Nola

NL Rookie of the Year

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

Ronald Acuna (32), Lewis Brinson (6), Scott Kingery (3), Walker Buehler, Ryan McMahon, Nick Senzel

World Series

Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Houston Astros (10), Cleveland Indians (8), Chicago Cubs (8), Los Angeles Dodgers (6), New York Yankees (4), Boston Red Sox (4), Washington Nationals (4)