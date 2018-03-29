A lot can happen over the course of six months and 162 games, making it difficult to correctly predict what teams and players will find success in a baseball season. When it comes to the 2018 MLB season, however, there are a few things that experts seem to agree on.

There are clear favorites to win both the American League and National League MVP awards. A pitcher in each league stands out as the favorite for the two Cy Young awards, though a handful of candidates have a strong chance to get the most first-place votes at the end of the season. Rookie of the Year is more difficult to predict, but most experts have picked the same player to win the award in the NL.

The Houston Astros are the most popular World Series pick, meaning experts are banking on the defending champs to repeat for the first time in nearly two decades. There is no heavy favorite, with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers all getting plenty of support.

Below are expert predictions for all the major individual awards and the World Series. The picks come from 44 writers from ESPN, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports and Sporting News.

AL MVP

Mike Trout LA Angels Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels smiles while warming up for the spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 6, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Mike Trout (25), Carlos Correa (5), Gary Sanchez (3), Francisco Lindor (3), Aaron Judge (2), Jose Ramirez (2), Manny Machado (2), Jose Altuve, Giancarlo Stanton

AL Cy Young

Chris Sale Red Sox Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during the Boston Red Sox photo day on Feb. 20, 2018 at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, Florida. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Chris Sale (19), Luis Severino (8), Corey Kluber (8), Justin Verlander (7), Carlos Carrasco (2)

AL Rookie of the Year

Shohei Ohtani LA Angels Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels swings at a pitch in the second inning of the spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 6, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani (16), Willie Calhoun (6), Gleyber Torres (6), Francisco Mejia (4), Dustin Fowler (2), Franklin Barreto (2), Michael Kopech (2), A.J. Puk (2), Anthony Santander, Chance Sisco, Willy Adames, Eloy Jimenez

NL MVP

Bryce Harper Washington Nationals Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals poses for a photo during photo days at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Feb. 22, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Harper (19), Nolan Arenado (6), Joey Votto (4), Kris Bryant (4), Paul Goldschmidt (4), Corey Seager (2), Anthony Rizzo (2), Anthony Rendon, Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer

NL Cy Young

Clayton Kershaw LA Dodgers Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 1, 2017 in Los Angeles. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw (16), Max Scherzer (10), Stephen Strasburg (9), Noah Syndergaard (5), Kyle Hendricks (2), Aaron Nola

NL Rookie of the Year

Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna #24 of the Atlanta Braves and the World Team warms up prior to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami. Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

Ronald Acuna (32), Lewis Brinson (6), Scott Kingery (3), Walker Buehler, Ryan McMahon, Nick Senzel

World Series

Houston Astros The Houston Astros, pictured celebrating defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, are the 2018 World Series favorites. Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Houston Astros (10), Cleveland Indians (8), Chicago Cubs (8), Los Angeles Dodgers (6), New York Yankees (4), Boston Red Sox (4), Washington Nationals (4)