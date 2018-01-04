The best free agent pitchers of the 2017-2018 MLB offseason are still on the market. Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish remain unsigned, despite being linked to several teams.

The latest rumors indicate that Arrieta could return to the Chicago Cubs. It was once thought that the right-hander was out of the team’s price range, but the pitcher clearly hasn’t received the offer that he’s been seeking. When Arrieta does ultimately choose to sign a contract, it could come down to the Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is reportedly interested in signing Arrieta, who helped the Cubs surpass the Cardinals as the NL Central’s best team over the last three seasons. Chicago has reached the NLCS in every year since 2015, and Arrieta recorded a victory in the 2015 NLDS when the Cubs eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs.

The #Cubs/#STLCards rivalry has reportedly turned its attention to the courting of free agent hurler Jake Arrieta. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/Cxpz4NzsS9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 3, 2018

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Chicago would be willing to offer Arrieta a four-year deal worth close to $110 million. That’s a far cry from the six-year, $162 million contract that Arrieta’s camp asked for in November, as reported by 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine. More than two months after the conclusion of the 2017 World Series, no one seems willing to match Arrieta’s asking price.

The Cardinals have shown that they are ready to spend big money this offseason. They tried to trade for Giancarlo Stanton and his $295 million contract, and they’ve been linked to free-agent hitters like Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. St. Louis missed the playoffs for a second straight season in 2017, doing so for the first time since 2008.

Darvish could be an option for either team if he’s willing to take less money than Arrieta. The Japanese pitcher met with Cubs’ brass a week before Christmas.

With so many teams having been linked to Darvish, no one stands out as the clear favorite to sign him. The Minnesota Twins appear to be a real contender for Darvish and have remained in contact with him this offseason.

twins remain interested & in contact with top pitching target yu darvish but with the familiarity gm thad levine has with darvish from days together in texas (levine was also a key person in the texas recruiting process) they don't see a meeting as a necessity -- not yet anyway. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2018

Arguments can be made for both Arrieta and Darvish regarding which is the better pitcher. Arrieta certainly had the best season of either pitcher’s career in 2015 when he won the NL Cy Young award with a 1.77 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Darvish might be the more talented pitcher, and he has the better career ERA.

Both pitchers are 31 years old. Arrieta went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP for the Cubs in 2017. Splitting time with the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, Darvish went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images