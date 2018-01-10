Gerrit Cole has been one of the most discussed players on the trade block in recent months. On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Morosi posted on Twitter that a deal is imminent that would send the Pittsburgh Pirates ace to the World Series champion Houston Astros.

There is no word as to what the Pirates will receive for their top starter. The Astros' top prospects include outfielder Kyle Tucker and right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley. Baseball America's top 100 prospect list in July ranked Tucker at No. 11.

John Harper of the New York Daily News reported on Monday that the New York Yankees were in play for Cole. Other teams interested in Cole have included the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.

Cole earned $3.75 million in 2017. The 27-year-old is arbitration eligible in 2018 and 2019. He is projected to make more than $4 million next season, making him a major bargain.

Cole is coming off a season in which he threw 203 innings, but had a career-low ERA of 4.26. An encouraging note, though, was he had 20 quality starts in 33 total starts.

At the end of the season, Cole told MLB.com that he was pleased with his overall fitness.

"It was really important. I changed my offseason program and put a lot of focus and commitment into it, knowing that you can only help when you're available," he said. "It's nice to see from that aspect it was a success. … I've held up, physically, the best I have in my entire career this year."