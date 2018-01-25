No team entered MLB free agency with more questions than the Kansas City Royals. Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas all hit the open market at the end of the 2017 season.

Nearly four months later, all three players are in the same position as most top free agents and still looking for a new contract. Kansas City still has a chance to re-sign their best position players, though they have their share of competition.

Hosmer is the best of the Royals’ free agents, and he might actually get a contract somewhat close to the one he’s been seeking. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported a few weeks ago that the first baseman received contract offers worth at least $140 million from both the Royals and San Diego Padres.

San Diego has been considered the favorite to land Hosmer, and the team’s social media accounts indicated Wednesday that a deal was in place. The posts have since been deleted and no signing has been announced.

Hosmer hit .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs and 94 RBI last season. He led the Royals with 192 hits and has a career .781 OPS.

Padres team official: The club's social media accounts, which posted and deleted Eric Hosmer items late last night, were hacked. As of now, it is unclear how that happened. Although teams run their respective accounts, they technically are assets controlled by MLB Advanced Media. — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) January 25, 2018

Cain won’t get the same kind of contract that Hosmer’s been reportedly offered because he’ll turn 32 years old in April, though a few teams are after the outfielder. He’s posted a batting average of at least .300 in three of the last four years, averaging 24 steals per season during that time.

A number of teams have been linked to Cain, and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports has reported that the outfielder is narrowing down his field of suitors. One general manager told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the San Francisco Giants “feel like a strong fit,” even though the team just traded for outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers are potential landing spots, as well.

lorenzo cain is believed to have received several 4-year offers at this point. unclear exactly when his call is coming though he has narrowed the field. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2018

The market for Moustakas hasn’t been what the third baseman expected when he rejected the Royals' qualifying offer. There has even been speculation that he might be forced to sign a one-year contract after failing to receive a deal worth close to $100 million.

There have been rumors that Moustakas could end up with either the Brewers or St. Louis Cardinals. Returning to Kansas City is also an option.

Moustakas set a Royals’ record with 38 home runs last year. The 29-year-old had never hit more than 22 homers in a season, though he’s posted an OPS of .818 or better in each of his last two full seasons.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images