Much has been made about the extended free agencies of Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb, but there are plenty of quality hitters on the market, as well. A member of the 2017 American League All-Star team and two 2016 All-Stars are still available with exactly three weeks left until 2018 MLB Opening Day.

Here’s the latest on the free agencies of the best unsigned hitters:

Mike Moustakas

The third baseman is the No.1 hitter on the market. He seemed primed to sign a four or five-year contract north of $15 million per season after the World Series ended, but that kind of deal might not be coming anytime soon. Teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants have all filled their needs at the hot corner. The Kansas City Royals seem to have moved on from their top three free agents after watching Eric Hosmer sign with the San Diego Padres and Lorenzo Cain go to the Milwaukee Brewers.

There’s been speculation that Moustakas might settle for a one-year contract and test the market again next winter when teams could be more willing to spend money. Another option for Moustakas is extending his free agency into the regular season, which some prominent Scott Boras clients have done in the past.

Spoke with Scott Boras this morning and asked if deals were imminent for Arrieta, Moustakas, Holland or CarGo. He replied, “We’re closer to deals than we were two weeks ago. Some of those things are only a phone call away.” @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 7, 2018

Amid speculation Mike Moustakas could remain on market beyond Opening Day, Boras said, “Moose is an All-Star third baseman with near-40 home runs in the prime of his career. We expect clubs with winning goals to sign him.” @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 7, 2018

Carlos Gonzalez

It wasn’t long ago that Gonzalez was considered to be among the best outfielders in baseball. He was often at the center of trade rumors before the July 31 deadline as a target for teams that were looking to make a push towards the playoffs. Once coveted, Gonzalez is now having a hard time finding a home.

A reunion with the Colorado Rockies isn’t out of the question. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports has reported that Gonzalez has been in contact with Colorado, along with a few other teams. The outfielder turned down a four-year extension last spring, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and he’ll likely be forced to take a major pay cut after earning $20 million in 2017.

could CarGo wind up back with the rockies? there's been some communication, and apparently it hasn't been ruled out. https://t.co/i6bm2z7Ggx — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 8, 2018

Jonathan Lucroy

Lucroy hit free agency a year too late. He was a valued commodity in 2016, traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Texas Rangers before the trade deadline in a season that saw him hit 24 home runs in less than 500 at-bats. The catcher was traded by Texas to Colorado last season, but that deal came after he hit .242 with just four homers in the first half of the season. A .310 average with two home runs in his final 142 at-bats wasn’t enough to create much buzz for the 31-year-old.

There are teams that could use a proven starting catcher. The Washington Nationals are looking to upgrade the position, though they haven’t considered bringing in Lucroy, according to the Washington Post. Colorado has moved on by signing Chris Iannetta. Heyman suggested that the Houston Astros might be an option for Lucroy, though the two sides haven’t been in negotiations.

Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images