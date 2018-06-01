The 2018 MLB season is now two months old, and the same three teams look like the top World Series contenders. The Boston Red Sox (39-18), New York Yankees (35-17) and Houston Astros (36-22) have the best records in the American League during a week of some important baseball games.

The Yankees won two games in their three-game series with the Astros in the Bronx earlier this week. That gave them five wins in seven tries over the defending champions, against whom they lost the ALCS during last year’s playoffs. The Red Sox face the Astros in a four-game series in Houston this weekend, having lost Thursday night 4-2.

The head-to-head matchups between the AL’s top teams aren’t just a potential playoff preview. They are key games in the standings that could determine home-field advantage in the AL Wild-Card Game. Either New York or Boston seems destined to win a wild-card spot—the other will presumably win the AL East—setting up a potential matchup with Houston for a spot in the ALDS.

Houston is favored to win the AL West, though a first-place finish is far from a guarantee for the champs. They’ve got just a one-game lead on the Seattle Mariners (34-22). The Los Angeles Angels (30-27) are 5.5 games out of first place after spending time atop the division in the middle of May.

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/Reuters

Seattle has survived the loss of Robinson Cano to an injury and PED suspension, winning 10 of their last 13 games. The Mariners are one of five MLB teams with a winning percentage over .500, despite ranking in the middle of the pack in both hitting and pitching.

L.A. lost two of three games against New York at Yankee Stadium last weekend. The Yankees swept the Angles in their trip to Los Angeles in late April.

Even if the Astros don’t win the AL West, their pitching could make them the World Series favorites once they reach the postseason. Justin Verlander has been MLB’s best starting pitcher this season, making an argument to be considered in the MVP race. The Astros have the league’s best team ERA by a wide margin.

Boston and New York have the two best records in baseball. Houston is fourth, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers (36-21) by a half-game in the overall MLB standings. Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee’s top offseason acquisition, leads the National League with a 2.7 WAR.