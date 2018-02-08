Julie Bowen has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Scott Phillips.

The “Modern Family” is also requesting for joint physical custody of their three sons, Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8. Bowen also wants Phillips’ right to spousal support be revoked.

According to US Weekly, Bowen and Phillips have been separated since February 2017. In 2016, the actress, who plays the role of Claire Dunphy in the hit ABC series, said she and Phillips are too exhausted to get a divorce. “We watch all these people get married and split and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people. The answer is: We’re too tired to do anything else!” she joked.

In the same year, Bowen also gushed over Phillips and said that she loves him dearly. “At first I love my husband and then I loved my kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome, we did this,’” she said.

Months after their separation, Bowen admitted that she and her husband would typically butt heads over things. In November, the actress said that butting heads is part of any relationship and of life in general. She also tries to give her kids a realistic idea of what her marriage to Phillips is like.

“They need to see that there’s tension or arguments, they need to see those get resolved, they need to see real life – not too much of real life. I’m pretty shy about the news with them, but I think real life has lots of… we’re not perfect people, but we can all love each other,” she explained.

Bowen currently stars in the ninth season of “Modern Family,” but the series is still on hiatus and will return on Feb. 28.

