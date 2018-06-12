Mohamed Salah's chances of participating in Egypt's FIFA World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday remain doubtful.

Salah injured his right shoulder in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in last month's Champions League final, resulting in him being substituted early on in the first half.

The 25-year-old was nonetheless named in Egypt's World Cup squad and has traveled with them as they prepare for the festivities in Russia at the Akhmat-Arena in Chechnya's capital Grozny.

However, he did not train with the rest of the team Monday, instead training on his own, and having missed his side's two World Cup friendly games this month, it looks increasingly likely Salah will not feature against Group A favorites Uruguay.

"We're keeping an eye on the situation day by day," Egypt's managing director Ehab Lehita said, as per Sky Sports. "We have been following the case since his injury in the final of Champions League. Mohamed trained in Cairo, trained yesterday and is training today. We are watching the situation closely with the doctor."

"He has daily treatment sessions on his shoulder. He trains indoors as well in the gym, and today he trained on the pitch. He is gradually getting better. However, I cannot confirm today that he will play in the first match. All I can say is that we hope he will play in this match."

Should that be the case, the ideal target for Salah will be to return to action against the Russian hosts June 19 with a final group clash against Saudi Arabia later taking place June 25.

Egypt are in their first World Cup campaign since 1990 and should be the favorites to at least finish second in the group behind Uruguay. However, in Salah's absence, Hector Cuper's side are goalless in their preparations, having drawn 0-0 against Colombia before a heavy 3-0 defeat to Belgium last week.

Cuper admitted after the draw with Colombia that replacing a player of Salah's quality was always going to be a tough task, especially after his 44 goals in 52 games this past season that saw him win numerous awards.

"Salah is not easy to replace, no doubt about that," Cuper said. "He is a weapon for us, especially on counter-attack, making use of his speed and his quality. That's why today we struggled in our attacking performance. We tried to compensate that with some team playing, but as I said in the second half we lacked stamina because we have a special condition … for religious reasons, players don't drink nor eat anything, and we actually felt that."

However, the Argentinian coach also revealed they are planning for any scenario without Salah on the pitch.

"We are optimistic, and every medical report says he will make it," he added. "But we still have to prepare for any situation that could happen before we start."

The World Cup begins Thursday with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia and will continue until July 15.