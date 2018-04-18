The Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid talk refuses to die down despite Jurgen Klopp brushing off speculation with regard to a potential summer switch for the Liverpool’s talisman.

The Egyptian winger has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world after lighting up the English Premier League and the Champions League in the last nine months. Salah has been mentioned in the same breath as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, which is certain to make the big clubs around Europe sit up and take notice.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool last summer from AS Roma for a second crack at English football after a failed first spell at Chelsea, which was not fully his fault as then Blues manager Jose Mourinho did not give him ample opportunities. He has certainly proved his doubters wrong this time around scoring 40 goals in 45 games in all competitions, which has seen the Reds make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Salah is the favorite to win the Golden Boot ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and is also in contention to win the English Football Writers’ Player of the Year award. The Egypt international’s value has shot up in the last nine months and his compatriot Mido, who played for Spurs in England, believes Real are keen to sign him to replace one of Karim Benzema or Gareth Bale, who have been poor for the Spanish capital club this season.

"I was worried that Salah was not going to do well at Liverpool but he has shown he is ready to take the jump to the next level," Mido said, as quoted by Spanish publication Sport.

"Real Madrid want him," he said. "We've all seen the bad displays of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in the 4-4-2 formation. Madrid would be capable of getting the most out of Salah's virtues."

Mido, who is currently the coach of Egyptian club Zamalek, enjoyed a lengthy spell in England with Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan and West Ham United. He has also represented Egypt 51 times scoring 20 goals.

However, he feels Salah is the greatest footballer in the history of Egypt. He believes not only is the Liverpool midfielder talented but has the mental strength to cope with the demands of English football. He said Salah showed it during his spell with Chelsea when he struggled to convince the manager to play him regularly.

"I know a lot of people won't agree with me on this but in my opinion Mohamed Salah is the best footballer in the history of Egypt," Mido added. "Salah is mentally much stronger than I was. When I was young I didn't receive any advice and that ended up causing me damage. We can see how strong he was mentally when he was playing for Chelsea.”