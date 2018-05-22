A monkey which escaped from its cage while being transported ran around the San Antonio International Airport, Texas, for two hours Monday afternoon before being captured.

The primate had arrived at the airport from Brown University, Chicago, via an American Airlines flight. The university confirmed the animal retired from research protocols at the school and was being transported to the Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary in La Salle County, about 100 miles south of San Antonio, ABC affiliated KSAT reported.

The Brown University released the following statement on the incident:

"On Monday, May 21, Brown’s animal care staff learned that an enclosure holding a rhesus macaque en route to a sanctuary in Texas came open upon arrival to the airport in San Antonio. As part of Brown’s commitment to the highest standards of animal health and safety, the University’s animal care professionals actively seek homes for non-human primates who are retired from research protocols. The macaque that en route to Texas when its enclosure became open was being transported from Brown to an animal sanctuary as part of the University’s commitment to animal well-being."

It was not clear as to how it managed to find its way out of the cage. Contrary to the initial reports, which stated the animal was a baboon, it was later identified as a rhesus macaque named Dawkins.

The San Antonio Zoo was contacted by airport officials to assist in the capture of the monkey. Apart from the airport’s own wildlife biologist, Animal Care Services was called to help. A Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc. spokesperson confirmed they had sent a veterinarian on site.

The officials cornered Dawkins in a room near the baggage handling area outside Terminal B. Airport spokesperson Rich Stinson said the monkey never made it inside the terminal or got close to any passengers during its brief stint. None of the flights were delayed or canceled.

It was tranquilized and put back in a cage and taken to the designated sanctuary. On Monday night, the sanctuary confirmed on their Facebook page the primate had been safely transported inside their facility.

American Airlines issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“After the arrival of American Airlines 1014 from Chicago O’Hare, a monkey that was en route to a local animal sanctuary and refuge in the San Antonio-area inadvertently became free of his cage. He is currently in an isolated area where it is safe, away from all of our team members and customers. We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo. Officials from the zoo are now onsite to ensure his safety and wellbeing as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary.”

