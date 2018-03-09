A mother has been charged Thursday after video surfaced of her encouraging her teenage daughter to beat up another girl during a schoolyard brawl on Feb. 26 in Benton City Park, Kentucky.

In footage captured by witnesses, Angela Litchfield can be seen cheering on a fight between her 15-year-old daughter and another teenage girl.

Benton police arrested the mother Wednesday and charged her with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a misdemeanor offense, according to a complaint warrant filed Thursday in Marshall County District Court.

"Don't stop. Don't let her go," Litchfield can be heard saying in the clip. As the fight continues, she urges her daughter to "bite her back," and "[expletive] her up," She also adds that "daddy's gonna be proud of ya."

At the end of the video, Litchfield's daughter can be seen standing over the other girl pulling on her hair. "[Daughter's name] ain't scared of no [expletive]," Litchfield says.

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall told WPSD that students were sharing the 57-second clip at Marshall County High School. Benton police said they believed the two girls planned the fight.

Litchfield was released on $2,500 bond Wednesday. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 21. She could face up to a year in jail, a $500 fine, or both if convicted.

Litchfield's arrest occured just over one month after two students were killed and 18 others were injured after a shooter opened fire at Marshall County High School, CNN reported. The suspect walked into the school with a handgun and started shooting, police said.

Taylor Droke, a junior, told WZTV that she and a friend arrived late to school before the tragedy occurred.

"You could see students dropping their bags and just start running, pushing past each other," she said. "Everyone in cars started turning around and driving away. Kids were jumping the fence around the school and running through the woods."

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images