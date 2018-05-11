Moms do a lot for their kids, and Mother's Day is the one day a year where they are truly honored for everything they do (and put up with). Of course, for some, that doesn't mean it's easy to find the perfect way to show their mother just what she means to them.

Thankfully, those who are stuck on what they can do to show their mom how grateful they are for her this year are in luck. Several restaurants are providing promotions to honor moms, which allows for everyone to show theirs what she means to them with a meal she'll love, while also saving some money in the process. Here are all the special deals (and some freebies) you can take advantage of this Mother's Day.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Free Food For Moms:

Contests And Giveaways:

Abuelo's: It's unclear what offer the Mexican restaurant chain has, but they are advertising some special Mother's Day gift giveaways.

It's unclear what offer the Mexican restaurant chain has, but they are advertising some special Mother's Day gift giveaways. Boston Market: Fill out an entry form for the Mother's Month Sweepstakes and you could win prizes like a trip for 4 to Great Wolf Lodge, Boston Market gift cards, Fab Fit Fun certificates, Visa gift cards, Stitch Fix certificates and swag from Coca-Cola.

Fill out an entry form for the Mother's Month Sweepstakes and you could win prizes like a trip for 4 to Great Wolf Lodge, Boston Market gift cards, Fab Fit Fun certificates, Visa gift cards, Stitch Fix certificates and swag from Coca-Cola. Texas Roadhouse: It may not be a free meal, but how about treating mom to the chance of a free dream vacation? Text "Beaches" to 68984 by May 15th and be entered for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip with airfare included for four days and three nights to a Beaches resort in either Turks and Caicos or Jamaica.

Special Mother's Day Menus:

​