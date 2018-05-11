Mother's Day 2018 Freebies: 20 Places To Get Discounts And Meals On May 13
Moms do a lot for their kids, and Mother's Day is the one day a year where they are truly honored for everything they do (and put up with). Of course, for some, that doesn't mean it's easy to find the perfect way to show their mother just what she means to them.
Thankfully, those who are stuck on what they can do to show their mom how grateful they are for her this year are in luck. Several restaurants are providing promotions to honor moms, which allows for everyone to show theirs what she means to them with a meal she'll love, while also saving some money in the process. Here are all the special deals (and some freebies) you can take advantage of this Mother's Day.
Free Food For Moms:
- Arooga's Grille House And Sports Bar: The restaurant will be allowing all moms to eat free on Mother's Day, with the purchase of another meal of equal or greater value.
- Hooter's: Moms eat free on Mother's Day, a great deal everyone can appreciate.
- Lamar's Donuts: Take mom in for either a free Red Velvet Cake Donut or any other donut with a hole, as well a free small coffee.
- P.F. Chang's: Any mom who comes in and orders a Bellini will receive a free wine glass charm.
- Shoney's: Any moms who come in and dine with their families will receive a free slice of Strawberry Pie. In addition, the chain is hosting a contest with a $100 gift card as a prize.
- Spaghetti Warehouse: Celebrate with mom on Mother's Day and get a free 15-layer Lasagne on your next visit.
- TCBY: If mom is a Frozen Yogurt fan, then take her here, because she can get a cup of FroYo for free.
- Wienerschnitzel: Take mom here for a free Chili Dog, Small French Fry and Small Soda.
Contests And Giveaways:
- Abuelo's: It's unclear what offer the Mexican restaurant chain has, but they are advertising some special Mother's Day gift giveaways.
- Boston Market: Fill out an entry form for the Mother's Month Sweepstakes and you could win prizes like a trip for 4 to Great Wolf Lodge, Boston Market gift cards, Fab Fit Fun certificates, Visa gift cards, Stitch Fix certificates and swag from Coca-Cola.
- Texas Roadhouse: It may not be a free meal, but how about treating mom to the chance of a free dream vacation? Text "Beaches" to 68984 by May 15th and be entered for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip with airfare included for four days and three nights to a Beaches resort in either Turks and Caicos or Jamaica.
Special Mother's Day Menus:
- Captial Grille: While the upscale steakhouse chain isn't offering freebies, there is a special brunch menu for $49 per person being offered to treat mom to the ultimate experience. The menu features Endless Mimosas for $14, and the brunch includes starters, an entrée, and dessert.
- Flemings: This premium steakhouse will be offering a special brunch menu in honor of Mother's Day, starting at 10 a.m.
- Joe's Crab Shack: Treat mom to a special prix fixe menu, featuring an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, for $35.99 per person.
- Longhorn Steakhouse: Moms who eat here can upgrade their meal with select Add-ons.
- Macaroni Grill: Treat mom to a special Prix Fixe Brunch meal.
- Mimis Café: Treat mom to a special three-course menu featuring starters, entrees, and desserts. Adults start at $18.99 and kids eat for $8.99.
- Outback Steakhouse: Treat mom to a special meal from a menu featuring different entree options with an individual slice of cheesecake.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Treat mom to a special Surf and Turf Meal, starting at $49.95.
- Seasons 52: Treat mom to a nice Brunch with this menu.