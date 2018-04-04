The Motorola Moto G6 has popped up on TENAA last month, seemingly showing its key specs. Now some of those specs have been confirmed by a new report, and some of the phone’s features have been given more detailed descriptions as well.

The details on the Moto G6 specs were confirmed by AndroidHeadlines, which was able to see in-house Motorola documentation thanks to a “reliable source.” First and foremost, the Moto G6 is said to have three main selling points: display, cameras and battery life. The Moto G6 will reportedly arrive with a 5.7-inch “Max Vision” display that has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset will have a compact design with its edge-to-edge screen.

The G6 is listed as having a Full HD display, but it may actually be Full HD+, which is 2,160 x 1,080. The display will be covered with Gorilla Glass 3 and will have support for Attentive Display — a feature that ensures the screen stays on when the user is looking at it. The Moto G6 will also have what’s being called as a “premium 3D glass back,” which will be able to reflect light differently depending on the angle. The body of the G6 won’t be waterproof, but it is built to withstand “moderate exposure” to water.

When it comes to camera technology, the Moto G6 will indeed arrive with dual cameras on its back. There’s still no confirmation on the camera sensors, but previous rumors suggest it will be a 12MP+5MP combo. The dual cameras will have what’s called as “selective focus,” which lets users blur the background of images using software. There’s also a new feature called “Cutout,” which lets users pull the background from any image and apply it on a different image. In addition, there’s a feature that will let users apply “animated face filters” to images. Since AI is becoming more of a big deal, the Moto G6 will also have object recognition technology built into the dual-camera software.

AndroidHeadlines has confirmed that the device will have a 5MP front-facing camera. The 5MP may not be that impressive, but it does come with “face unlock” support, which will let users unlock their phones using facial recognition. The front-facing camera will also be equipped with an ultra wide angle lens.

As for battery life, the Moto G6 will have a 3,000mAh battery. Motorola says that the battery will be enough to last a full day. The G6 will have support for Motorola’s TurboCharge fast charging solution that can provide hours of power in just minutes of charging. The Moto G6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor.

Aside from the Moto G6, Motorola is also releasing a Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The G6 Play will have a 5.7-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery and it is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 427 processor. The G6 Plus, on the contrary, will have a 5.93-inch display and it’s expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 630, according to The Verge.

The trio of Moto G6 phones are expected to be released in May. The Moto G6 recently appeared on Fry’s website with a “ship by” date of May 10, while the G6 Play has a “ship by” date of May 17. The Moto G6 is listed as having a $249.99 price tag, while the G6 Play is said to cost $199.99. The Moto G6 Plus wasn’t listed, but Droid Life speculates it may have a price that’s close to $300.

Photo: REUTERS/Bobby Yip