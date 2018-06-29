In May, the Motorola One Power was leaked and the device was said to be an Android One smartphone. Now a new leak claims that the One Power might be released alongside a smaller variant that’s simply called the Motorola One.

The Motorola One will look the same as the One Power in terms of design. It will still have an iPhone X-inspired notch on top of its display and a bottom bezel with the Motorola branding. On the back, it has dual cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Google’s Android one branding. The device is said to be smaller than the One Power, but what that exactly means is still unclear, according to AndroidHeadlines.

The Motorola One could have a smaller display or a slimmer profile, which seems to be the most obvious interpretation. It’s also being speculated that the device may have a smaller battery than the One Power. The use of the “Power” name might be reference to a focus on battery life. Whichever the case, it seems likely for the company to release more devices under the Motorola One branding.

Going back to the design of the Motorola One, it has some subtle differences from the One Power. The dual cameras on the Motorola One appear to be separated instead of being housed inside a single module like on the One Power. This may just be a small design change, but it could be hinting at the cameras on the Motorola One having a different configuration.

The build materials for the two phones also seem to be different. Previous leaks of the One Power show that it will have a metal or matte finish. Meanwhile, the Motorola One seems to have a glass or a glossy finish for its back, as pointed out by 9To5Google. This could be another differentiator between the two, but it’s also possible that each model might feature both finishes in different variants.

As for the internal specs of the Motorola One, that information remains a mystery. For reference, the Motorola One Power is rumored to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 3,780 mAh battery. The One Power is also believed to have a 6.2-inch 19:9 display with a 2,280 x 1,880 screen resolution. It’s possible that the smaller variant might share some of the same specs, but that’s just pure speculation at this point.

The Motorola One will also be an Android One phone, which means it will run an unmodified version of Google’s mobile operating system. This also means that the phone will receive frequent software updates for better security.

Motorola recently uploaded a video on YouTube teasing that it will have a press event on Aug. 2 in Chicago at the company’s headquarters. Motorola is teasing a big announcement of some kind, stating that it will introduce “a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more.” It’s possible that the company might announce the Motorola One and One Power during the same event.

Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking