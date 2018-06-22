Last month, it was leaked that Motorola would be releasing a new Android One device called the Motorola One Power. Live images of the device have now surfaced online, giving everyone a close look at the upcoming handset.

The alleged leaked images of the Motorola One Power was shared online by Techinfobit.com. One of the photos clearly shows that the device will arrive with an iPhone X-style notch. The notch itself appears to be housing a wide earpiece, the front-facing camera and what appears to be a couple of sensors. The popular rumor right now is that the device features a 6.2-inch display.

No other photos of the front were shared, but an alleged press render from last month shows that the device will have a sizable bottom chin. The bottom bezel will also have the full Motorola branding, which signals the return of the brand and possibly the abandonment of the “Moto” naming scheme.

The Motorola One Power appears to have an all-aluminum build, which means that it won’t have support for wireless charging. A metal build is also significant since the Moto X4, which is now seen as this device’s predecessor, arrived with a glass back and and aluminum frame.

The back of the Motorola One Power comes with a vertically-aligned dual cameras, which is once again reminiscent of the iPhone X. The device also has a circular fingerprint scanner on its back, which features the Motorola “M” batwing logo. The Android One branding is clearly seen in one of the photos and this means that the phone will run a pure version of Android without any modifications.

The left side of the handset only has the SIM card tray, while the right side of the device features the volume buttons and the power button. At the bottom are the dual stereo speakers and a single USB Type-C port between the two speakers. Unfortunately, this also means that the handset won’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Android Authority speculates that the phone might arrive with an adapter included in the box.

No new information about the Motorola One Power’s specs were included with the newly leaked images; however, previous reports may have already painted a clear picture of what’s to come. The Motorola One Power is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM and a rather hefty 3,780mAh battery, according to 9To5Google. There’s no word yet on the device’s release date.

Photo: REUTERS/Stringer