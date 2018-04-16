AT&T Audience Network has announced the premiere date for Season 2 of “Mr. Mercedes.”

During the show’s panel at The Contenders Emmys, the network told Deadline that the 10-episode sophomore run of the hard-boiled detective series will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Just like Season 1, Season 2 will be based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes “Mr. Mercedes,” “Finders Keepers” and “End of Watch.” “The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and ‘Mr. Mercedes’ is the first season. Then we’ll turn to Season 2 and the second book,” executive producer Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter last August.

Although there are only three books in the novel series, Kelley said that he’s open to going beyond a potential third season. “Going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success, it would make for three seasons and then,” Kelley said. "[But] who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

While Season 2 plot details are being kept under wraps, Jack Huston (“Ben-Hur”), Maximiliano Hernández (“The Last Ship”), Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”), and Virginia Kull (“Gracepoint”) are all joining the cast for the new season.

As reported last January, Huston and Hernández will appear as Brady’s (Harry Treadaway) doctor, Dr. Felix Babineau, and Assistant DA Antonio Montez, respectively.

Ferrer, meanwhile, will play Felix’s wife Cora, the head of marketing at a major pharmaceutical corporation, who is even more ambitious than she is beautiful. If Felix has a genius for manipulating people from the inside out as he reaches into their brains and rewires them, Cora has a genius for influencing people from the outside in. Her beauty, brains and force of will, judiciously softened with poise and extreme charm, make her a formidable saleswoman of whatever she’s peddling.

Lastly, Kull will play the role of Sadie McDonald, a nurse on the neurology ward — known as the “Brain Bucket” — at Mercy General Hospital. An epileptic who has recently gone off her medication, Sadie is prone to occasional microscopic seizures, which pull her away from the task of taking care of her most popular patient, Brady.

In addition to Treadaway, other original cast members returning for Season 2 are Brendan Gleeson as Detective Bill Hodges, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool as Lou Linklater, Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney, and Holland Taylor as Ida Silver.

