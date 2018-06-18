The MTV Movie and TV Awards air Monday night on MTV, but first, fans will want to know which of their favorite movies and TV shows are nominees.

While most awards shows separate movies and TV, MTV only separates them in a few categories. That means Grant Gustin, star of “The Flash” TV show, is nominated against big screen heroes like Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) for best hero. Meanwhile Aubrey Plaza (Marvel TV’s “Legion”) will go up again Marvel’s movie baddies like Josh Brolin (“Avengers: Infinity War”) and Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”) for best villain.

It’s the fun categories like those that get more attention than the usual best movie and best performance awards at the MTV ceremony. Best kiss is a particularly memorable category every year, and this year the nominees are from comedies, mystery shows and an action movie. “Jane the Virgin,” “Riverdale” and “Stranger Things” all have couples in the category going up against “Ready Player One” and “Love, Simon.”

See all the nominees for the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards below:

Best Movie

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Girls Trip”

“IT”

“Wonder Woman”

Best Show

“13 Reasons Why”

“Game of Thrones”

“grown-ish”

“Riverdale”

“Stranger Things”

Best Performance In A Movie

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther”

Timothée Chalamet – “Call Me by Your Name”

Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”

Daisy Ridley – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Saoirse Ronan – “Lady Bird”

Best Performance In A Show

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Katherine Langford – “13 Reasons Why”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Maisie Williams – “Game of Thrones”

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – “Black Panther”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – “Game of Thrones”

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – “Wonder Woman”

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – “The Flash”

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – “Black Panther”

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – “Legion”

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – “IT”

Best Kiss

“Jane the Virgin” – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

“Love, Simon” – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

“Ready Player One” – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

“Riverdale” – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

“Stranger Things” – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – “Annabelle: Creation”

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – “A Quiet Place”

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – “IT”

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – “Black Mirror”

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – “Stranger Things”

Best On-Screen Team

“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

“IT” – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

“Ready Player One” – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

“Stranger Things” – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip”

Dan Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Kate McKinnon – “SNL”

Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty”

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – “Girls Trip”

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – “Stranger Things”

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – “Riverdale”

Taika Waititi (Korg) – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – “Black Panther”

Best Fight

“Atomic Blonde” – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

“Thor: Ragnarok” – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

“Wonder Woman” – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two”

“Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes for 4:44’”

“The Defiant Ones”

Best Reality Series/Franchise

“The Kardashians”

“Love & Hip Hop”

“Real Housewives”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Meanwhile, a couple celebs will be honored in other categories. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” star Chris Pratt will receive the Generation Award. Lena Waithe, who stars in “Ready Player One” and “Master of None,” will be honored with the Trailblazer Award.

Find out how to watch the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards HERE.