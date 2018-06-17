Stars brought their fashion A-game to the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday night. Models, musicians and actors gathered at the Santa Monica ceremony, and the below celebrities’ red carpet looks were just a little better than the rest.

Mandy Moore strutted the red carpet in what she called on Instagram “a full [Jennifer Lopez] look.” The metallic Alberta Ferretti mini dress was bejeweled, so Moore kept her accessories light with simple strands of diamonds on her earrings and some strappy black heels. The “This Is Us” star complimented the look with a smoky eye, nude lip and an extra long ponytail.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Yara Shahidi’s Freeform show “grown-ish” was nominated for best show, and she’s definitely a best dressed nominee at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. The 18-year-old rocked a custom sky blue suit from Tory Burch. The belted waist and slouchy pant legs keep this look from feeling too business-like. Gold earrings and rings help perfect the red carpet look.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Betty Gilpin, star of Netflix’s “Glow,” went for rock’n’roll chic on Saturday’s red carpet. The black blazer and trousers, designed by Zac Posen, are fitted perfectly.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Alisha Boe was ready to shine at the Saturday night ceremony (which airs Monday on MTV). The “13 Reasons Why” star looked ready for summer in a sequined Markian dress. The slight color difference between the top and bottom is pretty and the beachy waves and crystal earrings help make this look feel ethereal.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

As usual, Zendaya was one of the best dressed. She rocked a brown leather dress with a structured skirt. Designer August Getty Atelier calls it the Archival Teacup Dress. The “Greatest Showman” star mostly let the skirt take center stage, with simple brown pumps and minimal makeup. However, she also had a pair of large statement earrings.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish was host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, so she went full glam on the red carpet. She wore a silver Galia Lahav gown that had a beautiful white train.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Liza Koshy, the new host of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare,” struck a silly pose on the red carpet, but she looks seriously good. The black and white dress looks great on her.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Model Jasmine Sanders looks like a ray of sunshine in this dress. The top is structured like a blazer, but it flows into a skirt with a thigh-high slit. She finished the look off with tiny sunglasses, which are very on-trend right now.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Munn rocked a green velvet jumpsuit. While the heavy fabric is usually more of a winter trend, the “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress kept it summer-friendly with a low neckline and short sleeves. The gold bag pairs perfectly with the jewel-tone outfit.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Mendes, who was up for best kiss with “Riverdale” co-star K.J. Apa, wore a mostly-transparent floor-length gown. The lace on top helped the sexy Elisabetta Franchi dress feel like it wasn’t showing too much.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Find out which of these best-dressed ladies are winners when the ceremony airs Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.