The MTV Movie and TV Awards is back for its second year to celebrate the talented people in television and film. The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, will air nationwide on Monday night, giving fans a look into a night honoring some of their favorite celebrities.

Before tuning into the big ceremony, find out the answers to some of the frequently asked questions about the award show.

Where To Watch?

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will air Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV, VH1 and BET. Those without a television can live stream the event from the MTV website but will need to log in with a username and password from their television provider.

Who’s Hosting?

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Known for her breakout role in the hit film “Girls Trip,” Tiffany Haddish was tapped to take the stage as the first African American woman to ever host the award show since it first started in 1992, back when it was still called the MTV Movie Awards.

Why Was It Pre-Taped?

After airing the first MTV Movie and TV Awards live in 2017, the network has pre-taped the 2018 show. Although an explanation wasn’t clearly stated for the change, in 2016, the show’s executive producer, Casey Patterson, told Variety that recording the MTV Movie Awards in advance allows the network to truly celebrate films.

“We’re going right where movies are made and we’re making this show right in the heart of that,” the producer said of filming on the Warner Bros. backlot.

“We want to celebrate all the films of the year in a really theatrical way, and this space really allows us to do that.”

This year, the show was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Who’s Performing?

Viewers will see Nick Jonas and Mustard hit the stage in a collaborative performance as well as the singing duo Chloe x Halle.

Biggest Awards Of The Night

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Fans watching the ceremony will see Chris Pratt presented with the Generation Award. With successful movie franchises like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” under his belt as well as TV roles in “Everwood” and “Parks and Recreation,” the actor will be honored for his contributions to film and television.

“Any time you throw the word ‘award’ my way, [I am] very, very pleased with that,” Pratt told E! News on the red carpet of the show.

“‘Generation’ just really crystallizes how meaningful this is for me. After 18 fast years in this business, I am thrilled to be here and blessed and honored,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lena Waithe will receive the Trailblazer Award for her efforts to create a change in the entertainment industry both off and on screen. “Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling,” General Manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo Amy Doyle said in May.

“Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

For those who miss the MTV Movie and TV Awards at 9 p.m. EDT, a rerun will air at 11 p.m. EDT on MTV.