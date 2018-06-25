MTV has resumed production on “Catfish” the TV series after the investigation on Nev Schulman’s alleged sexual misconduct did not find credible evidence to implicate him.

Over the weekend, the Viacom-owned television channel issued a statement to Deadline to announce that the suspension on “Catfish’s” production has been officially lifted. The decision was made after its investigation found the accusation to lack credibility.

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator. The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit,” MTV said in the statement.

“Given the results of the investigation, ‘Catfish’ will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment,” the statement continued.

Upon learning of the good news, Schulman, who is hosting and executive producing the docu-series, took to Twitter to celebrate and thank the show’s loyal fans. “Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work,” he tweeted.

The sexual misconduct allegation against Schulman surfaced last month when Ayissha Morgan, who appeared in the fourth season of the show, posted a video to YouTube claiming that the 33-year-old producer — also known by his pseudonym “Jack” —harassed her off-camera. Morgan blatantly called out Schulman for allegedly pushing her to reevaluate her sexuality.

“I don’t think you’re a lesbian … I don’t think you met the right guy yet, do you think I’m attractive?” Morgan said of one of the things Jack told her during their awkward encounter. “I was in such an uncomfortable place and a freaking hard time in my life as well. I’m at my most vulnerable,” she added of how she felt deep inside.

Schulman has since denied Morgan’s claim. “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false,” he was quoted as saying by Page Six.

“Catfish” is based on a 2010 documentary of the same name. It tracks and uncovers the true identities of people’s online love interests to spare them from a deceptive online romance that’s bound to get messy in the long run.

Photo: Getty Images/Steven Ferdman