MTV has decided to temporarily halt production on “Catfish: The TV Show” while Nev Schulman is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Viacom-owned TV channel exclusively told The Daily Beast that MTV has suspended production on the famous docu-series, which Schulman hosts and executive produces.

“We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working wit Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The suspension comes after Schulman adamantly denied the accusations being thrown against him. The 33-year-old reached out to People and said, “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I’ve always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

Schulman’s statement was his response to the video a woman named Ayisha Morgan posted on YouTube last weekend. Morgan appeared in the fourth season of “Catfish” and she claims in her video that the show’s “main person,” whom she refers to using the pseudonym “Jack,” had made inappropriate comments to her.

At one point in her 13-minute vlog, Morgan said the “main guy” asked where he could take her on a date just 20 minutes after they first met. She detailed many more sexual advances that the so-called Jack made despite her being upfront about her sexuality.

“I don’t think you’re a lesbian … I don’t think you met the right guy yet, do you think I’m attractive?” Morgan said, revealing one of the things Jack told her during their encounter. “I was in such an uncomfortable place and a freaking hard time in my life as well. I’m at my most vulnerable,” she added.

Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, has yet to react to the sexual misconduct claims against her husband. The couple tied the knot last year and they share a daughter named Cleo James.

“Catfish: The Show” is a TV series based off of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary film entitled “Catfish.” The TV version, which is now on its seventh season, follows couples who form relationships online and exposes those who pretend to be someone else on the internet.

