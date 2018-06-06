One of the most highly anticipated seasons in “Challenge” history is just around the corner. MTV’s “The Challenge: Final Reckoning” will premiere on July 10, featuring some of the top competitors from the previous two seasons.

“Final Reckoning” is considered to be the conclusion of a trilogy that started with “Dirty 30” and continued last season with “Vendettas.” The series’ 32nd season will take place in South Africa, where the players will compete for a $1 million prize.

Let’s take a look at the entire cast for “The Challenge: Final Reckoning.”

Amanda Garcia – The “Are You The One?” alum hopes she can reach her first final after failing to do so in her first three “Challenge” seasons.

Angela Babicz – She’s one of a handful of “Challenge” rookies after appearing on “Ex on the Beach.”

Brad Fiorenza – Brad returned to the show for “Vendettas” after taking an 11-season break from “The Challenge.”

Britni Thornton – Britni has been dating Brad since they met on “Vendettas,” where she lasted 11 episodes before being eliminated.

Cara Maria Sorbello – Arguably the greatest female competitor in “Challenge” history, Cara Maria took home nearly $400,000 by finishing in first place last season.

Chuck Mowery – This “Challenge” rookie is a model who recently recovered from a cliff diving accident.

CT Tamburello – Always one of the biggest threats to win “The Challenge,” CT is coming off two straight trips to the final.

Da’Vonne Rogers – Da’Vonne is making her first “Challenge” appearance after competing on multiple seasons of “Big Brother.”

Derrick Henry – Getting his start on “Are You The One?”, Derrick didn’t make it very far in his only “Challenge” season as a member of the “Dirty 30” cast.

Faith Stowers – Although she’s making her “Challenge” debut, reality-TV viewers might know this former collegiate athlete from “Vanderpump Rules” and “Ex on the Beach.”

Jemmye Carroll – A staple of the show that appeared on both “Dirty 30” and “Vendettas,” Jemmye is still looking for her first “Challenge” victory.

Jenna Compono – While never having won a “Challenge,” Jenna is a consistent performer, having reached the final in three of her five seasons.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio – The most accomplished competitor in “Challenge” history is looking for his first win since “Rivals III.”

Joss Mooney – Joss should be a real threat in his second “Challenge” season, having come up just short in one of the greatest eliminations of all time on “Vendettas.”

Jozea Flores – The “Big Brother” alum appeared on the most recent season of “Champs vs. Stars.”

Kam Williams – Kam had one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory, going 3-0 in eliminations and reaching the “Vendettas” final.

Kailah Casillas – Appearing in the last three seasons, Kailah has performed better each time, making it all the way to the final of “Vendettas.”

Kayleigh Morris – Kayleigh stirred up a lot of controversy in her first “Challenge” season because of her relationships with both Nelson and Bananas, and she eventually chose to leave “Vendettas” after getting into a fight with some of her female roommates.

Kyle Christie – The “Geordie Shore” star had the most surprising run of any rookie on “Vendettas,” placing third in the final.

Marie Roda – The Staten Island native hasn’t experienced a ton of success in four seasons, going 1-4 in eliminations and never reaching a final.

Melissa Reeves – One of the few British reality-TV stars that were introduced to “Challenge” fans on “Vendettas,” Melissa only lasted a few episodes before being eliminated.

Natalie Negrotti – Natalie had a solid showing on her first “Challenge” season by learning from Bananas, though she didn’t last very long once he was eliminated.

Nelson Thomas – Nelson has been a strong competitor with six elimination wins in four seasons, but he’s still looking for his first “Challenge” championship.

Paulie Calafiore – Paulie is another “Big Brother” star that’s making his “Challenge” debut.

Shane Landrum – Shane is a “Challenge” veteran that always seems to fall just short of reaching the final.

Sylvia Elsrode – A medical situation sent Sylvia home early on “Vendettas,” but she’s proven to be a stronger competitor than some thought with three elimination wins in two seasons.

Tori Deal – Tori reached the final on her only “Challenge” season and might be one of the best female players on the show.

Veronica Portillo – Veronica is still competing on “The Challenge” after first appearing on the show 18 years ago.

Zach Nichols – Zach finished in second place on “Vendettas,” reaching his third final in six seasons.