MTV’s new reality series “Siesta Key,” which follows a group of twenty-somethings on Florida’s Gulf Coast, is back with all-new episodes, starting Monday, Jan. 15.

The show premiered in July 2017 and was set to only have 10 episodes in its first season. But around the time of the premiere of the 10th episode in October, the network announced that they’d ordered another eight episodes, bringing Season 1 to a total of 18 episodes. Monday’s return marks the start of that fresh order, which will feature both returning favorites, as well as new faces ready to shake things up.

The debut of episode 11 will pick up right where the last one left off with everyone wrapping up their summer of fun and drama before getting ready to do it all again, this time during the fall and with a few new people.

“Since last summer, Kelsey, Garrett and Juliette are caught in an intense love triangle while Brandon and Madisson’s relationship hits shaky ground,” MTV’s official synopsis reveals. “Alex tries to focus on school and Chloe on her family, but they can’t escape the drama of Siesta Key. New friends invade the scene as love, friendship and fun comes with a cost of heartbreak and betrayal within this newly-minted friend circle.”

Photo: MTV

Kelsey, Garrett, Juliette, Brandon, Madisson, Alex, Chloe and Pauly are all returning to “Siesta Key” for the new episodes, while they will be met with five new arrivals.

Here are the five fresh faces you’ll meet in the new episodes.

Canvas — Her Instagram bio: “I am art. To be admired, but not touched. Don't fall in love too quickly.”

Tarik Jenkins — One of his most recent tweets: “I solemnly swear I am up to no good.”

A post shared by Tarik Jenkins (@garra12) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Carson Wall — One of his most recent Instagram captions: “Sometimes the lows feel much lower than our highs, but don’t let that stop you from aiming for the sky.”

A post shared by Carson Wall (@carsonwall_) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:27am PST

Paige Hausberg — Looks like Hauseberg made her Instagram caption from July come true. “When your little sister gets a TV show, but you ain’t mad cuz you plan on piggybacking on her fame,” she wrote alone with a photo of original “Siesta Key” star and her sister, Madisson Hausburg.

Hannah Starr — According to her Instagram bio, she attends Florida State for finance and she’s “probably on vacation.”

Après ski_ A post shared by HANNAH STARR (@hannah_starr) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

“Siesta Key” returns with new episodes Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.