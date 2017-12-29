At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 injured Friday in a massive fire in a pub in Mumbai, India, in the early hours of Friday.

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. local time (2 p.m. EST Thursday) at One Above Pub, located on the third floor of the four-story Trade House Building on Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai.

In about half an hour, the entire building in Kamala Mills Compound was ablaze. Police, several crews of firefighters and eight fire engines rushed to the scene and worked tirelessly to put out the fire, which took more than five hours.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Among the dead are 11 women. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Guardian reported.

The following are a few pictures and videos taken by witnesses that began circulating on the social media as soon as the building went up in flames.

Gynecologist Sulbha Arora, who is one of the survivors of the fire, gave a horrifying account of her escape from the burning building.

“There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames. Still don’t know how I got out alive,” Arora tweeted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims on social media. “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, the state where Mumbai is located, also expressed grief over the tragedy and loss of lives. "Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, among others, have been arrested on charges such as causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, Live Mint reported.

Allegations were made earlier that civic authorities turned a blind eye to construction irregularities and violation of fire safety norms in the Kamala Mills Compound, which houses a number of restaurants and commercial establishments.