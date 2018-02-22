At CES 2018 last month, LG Electronics already confirmed that it isn’t going to launch a new flagship device at Mobile World Congress 2018. However, it did say that an upgraded version of the V30, called V30s, will show up at the event. Now it looks like there will be other handsets joining the LG V30s at next week’s event.

LG took to its online newsroom Thursday to announce that it is showcasing 2018 editions of its popular mid-tier phones, K8 and K10, at MWC 2018. The upgraded models will sport more premium features so they could rival even the flagship handsets of other brands.

According to LG, the new 5.0-inch K8 and 5.3-inch K10 smartphones are not just arriving with exceptional prices, they will also come equipped with advanced camera features like high speed auto focus and noise reduction for better low-light photography.

The all-new K8 is said to come with more advanced camera UX features. The upgrades will make it possible for the device to take beautiful images in low-light conditions as compared to the previous generation K8. By popular demand, the new K8 has Auto Shot, Flash for Selfie, Gesture Shot and Quick Share.

On the other hand, the K10 will sport an advanced 13-megapixel primary camera that was also found in last year’s flagship handset, the LG G6. It will also have a high resolution 8-megapixel front-facing camera that has support for Bokeh when shooting selfies.

It’s also important to note that the K10 will come with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) that is 23 percent faster than traditional auto focus. Moreover, the 2018 edition of the K10 has this new Smart Rear Key that not only unlocks the handset with a fingerprint, but also triggers Quick Shutter for faster photos and Quick Capture of screenshots.

Both handsets are guaranteed to take brighter, clear images in dim environments thanks to the new Low Light Noise Reduction feature. Both phones also have High Dynamic Range (HDR), so images come out sharper with more luminosity and contrast levels.

Keeping the identity of the new K Series installments intact is the handsome glossy pebble appearance of the devices. Interestingly, LG is packaging the 2018 versions in three new color options: Aurora Black, Terra Gold and Moroccan Blue. The 2.5D Arc Glass design also give the devices a seamless look.

“LG’s 2018 K Series range of smartphones is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs,” LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader Ha Jeung-uk said. “We’re confident we can capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our smartphone camera technology and other convenient features.”

The upgraded LG K8 and K10 will join the V30s at next week’s MWC launch event. Meanwhile, LG isn’t expected to unveil its successor to the LG G6 this month or next month. The latest news about the upcoming flagship is that it will make its debut in June. Currently dubbed as “Judy,” the flagship handset is reportedly not launching with the “G7” moniker. It is also rumored to sport a 6.1-inch display, which is bigger than its predecessor’s 5.7-inch screen.

Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea