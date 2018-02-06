Buddy is still nowhere to be found in this week’s episode of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, but he sends letters to his best friend Whitney and ex-girlfriend Heather. The two women then decide to read the letters together.

In an exclusive sneak peek at “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, episode 6 that was uploaded to TLC’s official Facebook page for the show, Whitney is seen breaking the news to Heather that Buddy has a really bad cocaine problem. Buddy’s ex is clearly shocked by the revelation as she could be seen covering her face while saying, “This is mind-blowing to me.”

Whitney’s voiceover says in the promo clip that Buddy’s been staying in rehab for a couple of weeks when she and Heather got letters from their missing friend. “We don’t know what he’s gonna say,” Whitney says in her sit-down interview for the episode. The clip then jumps to a scene showing Whitney and Heather sitting on a couch while opening Buddy’s letters. Whitney then says that it’s best for them to read the letters together, so they can have an idea as to what their friend is really going through.

In last week’s episode of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, Whitney and Heather took matters into their own hands when Buddy was still missing in action for more than a week. They decided to look for answers at Buddy’s parents’ house. However, they didn’t find anything that could lead them to their missing friend. They simply stumbled upon empty boxes, which strongly suggested that Buddy may have been planning to intentionally leave without saying a word all along.

Things became clearer in episode 5 when one of Buddy’s friends, Zach, approached Whitney and told her that Buddy has been using drugs. While it was good that Whitney already had an idea what Buddy was struggling with, she admitted in the episode that she didn’t know what to do because she has never dealt with someone who has drug problems. “I don’t know enough about drugs. I don’t understand any of this; I’ve never known anything about this kind of thing. And I feel helpless because I don’t know what to do and I don’t know what to think,” she said.

The title for this week’s episode is “We’re Having a Baby,” which speaks volumes on the highlight of the new installment. Ashley is finally giving birth to her baby. This causes Whitney to push aside her worries for Buddy and focus on helping her friend with induced labor. The synopsis also mentions a big surprise from Whitney’s father, Glenn.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, episode 6 airs Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images