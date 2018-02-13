“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5 is returning to TLC this week in the wake of the ongoing 2018 Winter Olympics. In Episode 7 Whitney visits her friend Buddy in rehab. She and her family also head to Hawaii, but Whitney faces a big challenge when she gets there.

According to the synopsis for episode 7, titled “A Sobering Reality,” Whitney and Heather visit Buddy in rehab after receiving letters from their friend during last week’s installment. The visit is tough for the two women. For Whitney, it’s difficult to see her best friend and roommate going through a trying time. For Heather, it’s an eye-opener on why her ex started to act differently toward her prior their breakup.

The synopsis reveals that Buddy grabs the opportunity to narrate everything that happened to him and the things that led him to enter the rehabilitation facility. So far, the show has given very little information about Buddy’s sudden disappearance. In fact, Whitney only found out that Buddy was struggling with drug use from Buddy’s other friend, Zach. So it’s good that all of the questions about Buddy that’s been bothering Whitney and Heather in the previous episodes will finally be answered.

Episode 7 also features Whitney’s trip to Hawaii with her parents and friends. Whitney’s father Glenn surprises Barbara that they are going to Hawaii for their 40th anniversary. Whitney’s parents also offer her the chance to tag along, but she needs to take on the challenge of a 5K run once they reach their destination.

In the sneak peek of this week’s episode, Glenn is seen opening up to Whitney about the 5K run after revealing to Barbara that they are heading to the tropical state. “I was looking at, you know, the timeframe and all of a sudden this 5K popped up. And I said, ‘Wouldn’t that be a nice addition to our trip for Whitney to run a 5K,’” Glenn says. Whitney responds that it’s not going to be a “run” for her but a “walk” and she’ll only take part to “complete” the challenge not “compete” with other participants.

Ahead of Season 5’s premiere, TLC released a promo clip showing Whitney and her family’s Hawaiian getaway. From the looks of things, Whitney definitely enjoys their trip, but she has a hard time when it’s time for her to take on the 5K challenge. “If I finished this, I have proven I’m capable of so much more than I thought,” Whitney says in the preview that also shows her screaming in pain in the middle of the competition.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, episode 7 airs Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images