It appears not everyone is pleased with how Whitney Way Thore is handling her best friend Buddy’s personal problem. Viewers of the show are calling out Whitney for allegedly exploiting Buddy and his cocaine problem for her the ratings of her show, “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5.

When TLC uploaded another exclusive clip on YouTube showing Whitney talking to Buddy’s parents about their son’s drug problem, many viewers grabbed the chance to express their disdain for Whitney since she’s putting the spotlight on Buddy and his parents despite the sensitive problem her friend is facing.

“I feel like maybe this should be on TV. Like it’s Buddy’s personal problem and Whitney is putting it on her show like this,” one fan wrote. “I feel super bad for Buddy and his parents. I can’t believe Whitney would let this be a part of her show. Even though Buddy is her friend she is exploiting his supposed drug habit? New low even for her! Didn’t this show used to be about dancing and getting fit?” another commented.

This isn’t the first time that Whitney is being called out by her show’s viewers this season. Last month, many fans also complained that Whitney’s vengeance against her ex-boyfriend Avi Lang went too far. Fans pointed out that the 33-year-old television personality was so wrong in allotting a lot of time to connive with Avi’s other women instead of focusing on moving on.

At the time, Whitney didn’t directly address the hate that was being directed toward her. However, she did justify her side through a post she shared on Instagram while thanking her avid supporters. “Thank you for all the support. Honestly, it’s too difficult to go through my comments and have to see the hatred directed toward me & others, so I avoid it altogether. I know it ‘comes with the territory,’ but after 3 years and 5 seasons, I can’t say it’s gotten easier,” Whitney wrote.

Meanwhile, even though Buddy’s drug problem is currently one of the highlights of the ongoing season, Whitney’s best friend is actually doing pretty well know. This is because the show was filmed several months ago, and Buddy has already been clean and sober for seven months now. Buddy himself confirmed this in one of his latest Instagram posts.

Do you think Whitney shouldn’t have publicly exposed Buddy’s drug problem on her show? Sound off in the comments below.

Photo: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Curvy Events, LLC