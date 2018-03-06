An all-new episode of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5 airs tonight. When the TLC reality series returns, Whitney Way Thore finds herself in a difficult situation that asks her to choose a side between her friends and exes Heather and Buddy.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life“ Season 5, episode 10 is aptly titled “Who’s Your Buddy?” For one thing, Whitney is going to get caught in between Heather and Buddy, and she finds it very difficult to choose which side she wants to be on. According to the synopsis however, it seems Whitney is going to choose her roommate Buddy’s side despite the tension between them.

While Whitney’s decision to pick Buddy will send some bad news to Heather, this won’t be the end of the two’s friendship. After all, Whitney has one good reason to stick by Buddy’s side knowing that the latter is still facing the repercussions of his substance use and abuse. In addition, Heather is also very supportive of Buddy so she’ll learn to accept Whitney’s decision.

Elsewhere, fans will see Whitney’s mom Babs driving for the first time since her stroke. Six months after the medical scare, Babs is now more determined to get behind the wheel once again. This is something that was featured in the first promotional clip for Season 5, which was released late last year.

At around the 0:40 mark of the teaser clip (found below), Whitney’s father, Glenn, tells his daughter that they’ve just returned from the hospital and Babs is now allowed to drive. However, Whitney is not pleased by the news as she’s seen shaking her head while saying “No!” to her father. The preview then jumps to a scene showing Babs’ car hitting a trashcan by the sidewalk.

The synopsis for episode 10 also mentions that Whitney is going to re-evaluate her personal goals following last week’s 8km walk. It can be noted that the long-distance challenge took a toll on Whitney’s body, especially her feet. She even cried out of pain while forcing herself to continue the race. In the all-new episode, Whitney looks back to her struggle and set new goals for herself.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, episode 10 airs tonight at 8 p.m. on TLC.

