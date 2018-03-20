In this week’s episode of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, Whitney Way Thore is going to admit that she’s thinking of starting her own family. But the big concern here is with whom does she plan to have kids, knowing that she’s currently not romantically seeing anybody.

According to the synopsis for the TLC show’s episode 12, titled “My Big Fat Baby,” Whitney announces her alarming plan of starting a family this week. She makes this known around the same time she questions her friendship with her roommate/best friend Buddy.

In the previous episode, Whitney and Buddy had a heart-to-heart talk during their tropical getaway in Hawaii. In their dialogue, Whitney admitted that she’s so proud of Buddy for getting treatment for his cocaine addiction. “I’m so proud of you … I was terrified, and I just feel really bad that I didn’t know,” she said.

Whitney also disclosed during her side interview that she’s relieved after talking to Buddy because she was actually feeling guilty that she didn’t grab the chance to help him early on. “I’m still carrying guilt for not realizing what was going on with him. So it takes a big weight off my shoulders to be able to look him in the eye and tell him I’m sorry for letting him down,” Whitney said.

Given that Whitney and Buddy’s friendly relationship is now stronger more than ever, it’s a bit weird that TLC’s synopsis for Season 5, episode 12 specifically mentions Whitney questioning her friendship with Buddy. Could this mean that she’s now developed something more for her close friend?

The synopsis also mentions that Buddy is going to leave town, but before he does he’s going to allot some time to personally talk with his ex-girlfriend, Heather. During their final talk about what happened to them and their relationship, Buddy is going to drop a bombshell but it isn’t known yet what this is all about. Will Buddy’s news be something related to Whitney’s plan?

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, episode 12 airs tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on TLC.

