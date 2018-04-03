Scientists exploring depths of the universe came across a major cosmological mystery, a series of 72 extremely bright explosions that no one has been able to explain.

These bright flashes of light, aka transients, were first observed in the data collected by the Dark Energy Survey Supernova Program (DES-SN). They appeared as bright as a supernova or an exploding star some 4 billion light years away from Earth, but unlike typical stellar explosions that are seen for months, these flashes were visible for just a matter of weeks.

Though the exact origin of the rapid explosions remains unknown, the team noted some of their strange features.

According to the group, these events are extremely hot, ranging between 15,000 to 30,000 degrees Celsius, and colossal in terms of size, going up to a 100 times the distance between the Sun and Earth (150 million kilometers). Also, they appeared to be expanding and cooling with time, much like how things go with a normal supernova.

Scientists are working to understand the source of these flashes but theories are already doing the rounds. One of these theories suggests this could be an aged star which is going supernova but is enveloped by the matter it released during the final stages of its life.

The surrounding cocoon is being heated by the stellar explosion inside, which the astronomers are seeing from Earth as the mysterious bright flash. However, astronomers will need more data on this and other transients to back this idea.

Photo: M. Pursiainen / University of Southampton

The DES-SN program is a multi-national effort aimed at hunting supernova explosions to better understand dark energy, the force believed to be driving the expansion of our universe which started just as a pinprick. The scientists working as part of the project use a large camera mounted on a 4-meter telescope in the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), located in the Chilean Andes.

"The DES-SN survey is there to help us understand dark energy, itself entirely unexplained,” Miika Pursiainen, a member of the project from the University of Southampton, said in a statement. “That survey then also reveals many more unexplained transients than seen before."

“If nothing else, our work confirms that astrophysics and cosmology are still sciences with a lot of unanswered questions!" Pursiainen added.

Moving ahead, the team plans to continue their search for more transients like these to establish their real source and get more insight into them, including how often they take place and how they are different from a regular supernova.

The discovery of these flashes will be presented at the European Week of Astronomy and Space Science on Tuesday, April 3.