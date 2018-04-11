All eyes are on LG Electronics as it prepares to officially launch the LG G7 ThinQ on May 2. However, a new leak may have also revealed that LG is working on another smartphone that features an 18:9 display.

Notorious leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt) just shared a photo of a mysterious new LG smartphone on his Twitter page. Quandt doesn’t know exactly what this device will be called when it’s officially announced, but he says that it will be a mid- to low-range handset. The mystery LG phone is speculated to arrive with a 5.5-inch display with a 1,280 x 640 screen resolution and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The LG phone shown in the image features rounded corners and no notch on its display. This could be a good low/mid-range alternative for those who may be disappointed that the G7 ThinQ will arrive with a display notch. The left side of the phone appears to have the volume keys, and the phone also has on-screen buttons for Android’s navigation controls.

Unfortunately, details on internal specs for the mystery LG phone weren’t given by the source. Android Headlines speculates that it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 or 600 series with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. It’s also somewhat safe to assume that the device will run Android 8.0 Oreo straight out of the box with LG’s custom skin running on top.

GizmoChina believes that the leaked phone could be the LG Q7, the successor to last year’s LG Q6. Quandt did say in a follow-up tweet that this is certainly possible, but he refuses to speculate further. One of the problems with the LG Q6 from last year is that none of its three variants featured a fingerprint scanner. If Quandt’s guesswork on the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner turns out to be true, then LG may have learned from its mistake. Back in March, LG trademarked the LG Q7 name with the Korean intellectual Property Office.

LG will be announcing the LG G7 ThinQ on May 2 in Manhattan, New York. It’s possible that the company could unveil the Q7 alongside the G7 ThinQ. The LG Q7 could act as the more affordable mid-range option. Alternatively, LG could release the Q7 at a later date to put the spotlight exclusively on the G7 ThinQ, which is expected to arrive with upgraded AI features.

