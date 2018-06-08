Nacho Figueras recently opened up about his good friend, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 41-year-old professional athlete said that the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was beautiful. “It was an incredible moment, an incredible place, a historic moment, so it was great. But I was really there for my friend’s wedding, so I enjoyed being there with him. He was a busy man, but then we talked for a while,” he said.

Figueras was also invited by the royal couple to attend their lunch and evening receptions. However, he could not remember exactly what transpired in the evening.

“The reception at the castle was great, and the second reception, I don’t remember. I can’t recall,” he said.

But the publication was able to confirm that Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, was also invited to the evening gathering at Frogmore House because he uploaded a photo of the invitation on social media. The polo player, later on, deleted the post because anything related to the royal wedding may not be uploaded.

Meanwhile, Markle’s friends and “Suits” co-stars are still not over the royal wedding, which took place on May 19. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty shared their favorite moments from Markle and Prince Harry’s special day.

“It was surprising to see Elton John play ‘I’m Still Standing.’ He’s still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment. And I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know? A story of inclusion, love – and there’s so much stuff out there that’s so depressing and dark,” Macht said.

“It was a wonderful moment to see Meghan on that day and in that moment. It was special. Seeing Meghan walk in on her own, at that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing,” Rafferty said.

