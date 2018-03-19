A 2-year-old boy in Colorado, who was found early Sunday morning following a statewide search prompted by an Amber Alert, has died from unknown injuries at a hospital, a family member and El Paso County officials confirmed.

Nain Dominguez was found at around 7:18 a.m. EDT on Sunday morning in a “life-threatening condition,” according to the sheriff’s office. He was later pronounced dead on Sunday despite medical intervention, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

“Nain Dominguez has been found and transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition. The Sheriff's Office is no longer looking for the white van as a vehicle of interest. We would like to thank the community and media for their assistance in getting the information out,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Details regarding where the toddler had been discovered, or how he sustained those injuries, were not immediately provided by investigators or the sheriff’s office. An Amber Alert that he might have been abducted was canceled about two hours after it was issued. Dominguez was reported missing on Saturday evening from a trailhead southeast of Colorado Springs.

Biridiana Dominguez, the child’s sister, said the boy "brought a lot of joy to our family." She also went on to thank the community and police for their help in looking for her little brother.

A GoFundMe page was created in order to get help for the toddler's funeral.

"Nain Dominguez was only 2 years old when God called him home on March 18, 2018 early morning. This was an unfortunate and very devastating accident for little Nain’s entire family. Everyone who knew Nain knew he was a very happy boy who loved to dance and would always have a bright smile on his face, Nain had a smile and personality that would put the saddest person in a great mood. Nain filled his family with joy and knowing he wouldn’t be returning home with his family is the worst feeling in the world. So I’m asking for your kindness to help the family with his funeral expenses, anything helps thank you!!," the boy's family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The search for the toddler began at around 5:41 p.m. EDT on Saturday, when deputies received a report saying that the boy was last seen with an older sibling near Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park in Colorado.

It would have taken nearly four hours for Coloradans across the state to be alerted that the two-year-old was missing via an Amber Alert, which was reportedly sent out just before 9:30 p.m. EDT.

El Paso County deputies had earlier claimed in reports that the toddler was last seen being carried by a suspect into a large, white panel van in the area near 1215 Fountain Road in Colorado Springs.

However, just after midnight Sunday, both El Paso County deputies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stated that they no longer believed the van and suspect information initially provided regarding the case were related to the toddler’s disappearance.

At about 8:16 a.m. EDT on Sunday, the Amber Alert was canceled.

Authorities and investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are still trying to determine the circumstances around the toddler’s disappearance, with no motive being established as yet.