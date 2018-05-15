A Monday flight from Seattle to Anchorage, Alaska, caused a stir due to bizarre behavior by one passenger. Multiple passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight posted on Twitter that a naked man ran through the plane before eventually being tackled and restrained.

The news broke when former Alaska State Sen. Johnny Ellis tweeted about what he saw as the plane was approaching Anchorage, according to the Associated Press.

WOW. On my flt from SEA 2 ANC, a completely naked man ran from front of plane to back, yelling and waving. 2 big guys maybe one Air Marshall tackeled him and locked in bathroom. Some fear & distress @ passengers NO word from Cpt or Crew. Waiting now @ gate 4 law enforcement !! — Johnny Ellis (@SenJohnnyEllis) May 15, 2018

I waited 4 wheelchair & was next 2 last off plane. Police boarded to take naked guy away. We thought drugs not booze. May have been psychotic break since some said guy who chased & tackled was actually his father. Flt attendants were debriefing. Cpt extra nice 2 passengers. — Johnny Ellis (@SenJohnnyEllis) May 15, 2018

According to the tweets, an entirely nude man sprinted from the front of the plane to the back while shouting. He was then tackled by two men and locked in the airplane’s bathroom. Ellis said other passengers were distressed and the captain and crew did not tell them what was happening.

Yahoo senior writer Daniel Roberts was also on the flight and commented on the incident on Twitter. He said the man appeared to be in his early 20s and that it occurred about 20 minutes before the plane landed in Anchorage. Passengers apparently thought it was funny after the fact and nobody was hurt.

Roberts also said the man yelled “How do you like my pecker?” among other things.

Alaska Airlines confirmed an incident occurred on the flight but did not provide specifics. Spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the flight made it to its destination without a problem and that a “disruptive male passenger” was detained by police, according to the AP.

The incident comes weeks after other bizarre incidents on planes, which have included drunken pilots to pickup truck collisions.

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images