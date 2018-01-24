Juliette isn’t slowing down her progress with her self-help group on “Nashville.” She’ll be opening up about secrets she never told anyone else in Season 6, episode 4.

“Darius (Josh Stamberg) helps Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) unlock a dark truth about her past,” the synopsis for the CMT drama teases.

Longtime viewers know that Juliette had a troublesome childhood. Her mother was a drug addict and negligent, and her father died when she was young. She doesn’t have a lot of happy childhood memories, but Darius’ methods require her to open up about her trauma. Judging from the “Nashville” promo video, it will be a painful experience. Watch the trailer below:

Juliette’s husband Avery (Jonathan Jackson) still isn’t sure about this group, but he won’t be stopping Juliette. He’ll continue working with Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Will (Chris Carmack) on new music. They will “struggle to find their sound,” according to CMT’s summary, and Avery will be caught up in the fighting.

Both Gunnar and Will are going through breakups, and they deal with them in very different ways. However, they might finally find common ground after Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) compares them to a boy band, which leads to a very fun cover that fans won’t want to miss. Watch Jessie open up about her love for boybands like N*SYNC, Hanson and more in the sneak-peak video below:

While Gunnar finds a new sound, Scarlett (Clare Bowen) might be finding a new career. “Scarlett volunteers at an equine therapy ranch,” the episode 4 synopsis says, but the job is much more difficult than just playing with horses.

Elsewhere, Daphne (Maisy Stella) and Jake (Myles Moore) are paired up for frog dissection. As the two spend more time together, they will “bond over each other’s dislike of dating parents.”

The photos below also reveal that fans will see a familiar face. Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens) will return to play a song with Deacon and chat with Juliette in episode 4, which is titled “That’s My Story.”

“Nashville” Season 6, episode 4 airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on CMT.

