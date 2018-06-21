“Nashville” Season 6 finally caught up with Juliette, and it turns out that her service trip isn’t as nurturing as she thought it would be. She finally realized she is in a cult in episode 11. Let’s recap what went down:

The hour kicked off with Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) witnessing another worker faint. The woman had worked a 12-hour shift and asked for a break twice. Juliette berated the managers and threatened consequences if they didn’t fix the situation. The cult doesn’t take threats lightly.

Juliette gets locked in her room with a security guard because she’s “a threat to herself.” Rosa, another woman under the cult’s control, is Juliette’s babysitter. Juliette pushes the woman’s buttons until she admits Juliette is just a troublemaker.

Photo: Mark Levine/CMT

The two start bonding once the country starlet throws up. Rosa sneaks a test in and confirms that Juliette is pregnant. She asks Rosa to help her get out, but Rosa says just getting the test in was a risk. Juliette wonders what the cult has on Rosa that’s keeping her obedient, and she learns that Rosa has a son locked in a room here.

Juliette realizes that Rosa doesn’t worship the Institute of the Higher Mind anymore, but she will sympathize with another mother. She gets Rosa to help her break into an office to get her passport back. Rosa helps Juliette get her papers and sneak out the window. She can’t escape with Juliette, though. She can’t risk her kid’s life like that. Juliette swears to save her.

At the end of “Nashville” Season 6, episode 11, Juliette was walking along a dirt road when a van pulled up and offered to drive her to the airport. It looks like our girl is finally headed back to Nashville.

Photo: Mark Levine/CMT

Elsewhere in episode 11, Will (Chris Carmack) tries to smooth things over between Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio), both of whom have feelings for their female bandmate. Will points out that even if he said he was over a girl, Avery would still probably be hurt if Gunnar dated his ex immediately after a breakup (at no point does anyone acknowledge that this scenario literally happened with Scarlett in Season 1). Of course, there’s not much to argue over now that Alannah (Rainee Blake) is going solo.

Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) warns Alannah that Brad (Jeffrey Nordling) has the worst intentions, and the purple-haired singer assures Jessie that she knew something was off. His narcissism reminds her of her own father. Yet, apparently, Alannah is a masochist because she signs with Brad anyway and calls Avery to cry about how she messed everything up in the band. When Avery comes over to check on her and says everything is OK. Alannah says that maybe they “can be messes together.” Things are about to get real messy once Juliette comes home.

Photo: Mark Levine/CMT

Meanwhile, Maddie (Lennon Stella) has her own love triangle to deal with. Twig (Dylan Arnold) has not informed Maddie that her boyfriend Jonah (Nic Luken) is still seeing his ex. However, Twig still tried to tell Maddie that he has feelings for her after Jonah ditched their date and lied about it. Maddie rebuked Twig’s advance, but she didn’t tell Jonah about the ordeal.

How will Alannah feel about being with Avery once his pregnant baby mama returns? When will Maddie realize that she and Jonah have as much chemistry as two pieces of cardboard? And what kind of hell will Juliette raise when she returns to Nashville? We’ll have to wait and find out what happens in the final episodes.

“Nashville” Season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.

Photo: Mark Levine/CMT