Get those mugs ready and be prepared for a delicious amount of cold refreshing alcoholic beverages—it's National Beer Day!

April 7 marks National Beer Day in the U.S. each year and is celebrated to commemorate the signing of the Cullen-Harrison Act. The law, which went into effect in 1933, made buying, selling and drinking beer and wine legal for the first time since Prohibition in 1920. According to Time Magazine, to celebrate the act, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt reportedly said it was a "good time to have a beer." However, he isn't the only person who has spoken up in favor of the frothy beverage.

Here are eight quotes celebrating the beverage in honor of the special day:

1. "Beer's intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it."-- Ray Bradbury, "The October Country"

2. "Beer, it's the best damn drink in the world."-- Jack Nicholson

3. "But then again there's never a bad day for a beer and a weisswurst." --Barack Obama, on visiting Germany

4. "The beer tastes good to my throat, cold and bitter, and the three boys and the beer and the queer freeness of the situation makes me feel like laughing forever. So I laugh, and my lipstick leaves a red stain like a bloody crescent moon on top of the beer can. I am looking very healthy and flushed and bright-eyed, having both a good tan and a rather excellent fever." --Sylvia Plath, "The Journals of Sylvia Plath"

5. "I just want to tailgate, drink beer, and hang out in the middle of nowhere in a pickup truck. That's my ideal date."-- Ronda Rousey

6. "People in the street will either call me 'Prime Minister' or 'Justin.' We'll see how that goes. But when I'm working, when I'm with my staff in public, I'm 'Prime Minister.' I say that if we're drinking beer out of a bottle, and you can see my tattoos, you should be comfortable calling me 'Justin.'"-- Justin Trudeau

7. "I've only been in love with a beer bottle and a mirror."-- Sid Vicious

8. "You can't be a country unless you have a beer and an airline. It helps if you have some kind of a football team or some nuclear weapons, but at the very least, you need a beer."-- Frank Zappa

