A holiday is never needed as a reason to drink wine, but it doesn’t hurt to have one anyway. That’s where National Drink Wine Day, on Feb. 18, comes in. If you want to celebrate the occasion with something special, here are nine celebrity wines to check out.

Stephen Amell - Nocking Point

Want a superhero-approved bottle of wine? Look no further. Amell and Andrew Harding co-founded this winery in 2012, deciding to turn their friendship into a partnership. While Nocking Point is located in Walla Walla, Washington, the wines can be shipped, alone or as part of their wine club, to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Candace Cameron Bure - Bure Family Wines

Her husband, Valeri Bure, fell in love with wine during his time as a hockey star and decided that owning a winery was passion of his after leaving the sport over a back injury. Joining together with their friend Joshua Peeples, Candace and Valeri started Bure Family Wines with the “desire to produce small lot handcrafted wines,” according to their site.

Fergie - Ferguson Crest

There’s nothing like a sweet father-daughter project and that’s exactly what this winery is for Fergie. In 2006, she started this company with her dad, Pat Ferguson, with the hopes of building up a family-run company that they could enjoy and work on together. What started out as just a small business with one type of wine, quickly grew to incorporate more variety.

Drew Barrymore - Barrymore Wines

With a passion for creating, both of acting projects and makeup lines, it’s no wonder Barrymore decided to dive into the world of wine-making. She created Barrymore Wines, which now works in partnership with Carmel Road, to bring something new to the table that she could share with her loved ones and all others.

John Legend - Legend Vineyard Exclusives

While not a vineyard all his own, Legend worked with Raymond Vineyards to create the LVE collection, which has always been a dream of his. It took him a while to find the right partner, but it finally happened a few years ago.

Dave Matthews - Blenheim Vineyards

Apparently, Matthews likes to keep extremely busy because aside from touring each year, he’s also been the proud owner of a winery for 18 years. Located in Virginia, Blenheim Vineyards offers wine tastings, events and open visits. They also ship their wines to locations all over the country.

Olivia Newton-John - Koala Blue Wines

After founding the Australian winery in 1983 with Pat Farrar, Newton-John continued to help build the brand, turning it into a huge success with large distribution deals. But she’s also all about the wine and the good that can come from selling the product, which is why she also started Newton-John Cellars. This company sells wines with the mission of encouraging early cancer detection.