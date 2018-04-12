April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day, and anyone who thinks gooey cheese melted between slices of toasted bread is the best creation ever are in luck, as they may live near some local establishments that are honoring the holiday with special offers.

If Grilled Cheese happens to be your sandwich of choice, check out these establishments for deals on a variety of delicious versions of the sandwich.

Capitol Melts:

This Albany, New York eatery won't be giving customers a free sandwich but will give those who come in and order a melt a chance to do some good. They will be donating $1 of every melt purchase to the Double H Ranch foundation. There will also be a $4.99 lunch combo being offered, which will include a grilled cheese melt, potato chips, and a soda.

Caseus Cheese Truck:

Those in the New Haven, Connecticut area are in luck if they head to the Grove & Hillhouse location the truck parks at between 5-7 p.m. During those hours they'll be serving their classic grilled cheese sandwiches at a special Buy One Get One Free offer.

Cheese Grille:

In New York City? You can get free grilled cheese sandwiches! The Cheese Grille on the Lower East Side will be giving out free sandwiches to customers between 3-8 p.m.

The Grilled Cheeserie:

While this restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, isn't giving those who visit free grilled cheese sandwiches, it might be because they're celebrating Grilled Cheese Month instead. Join in on their fun by entering the Cheesy Goodness contest, where you can win great prizes like gift cards or their grand prize offering of Grilled Cheese sandwiches for an entire year.

The Melt:

Those in California can take advantage of a great offer in honor of Grilled Cheese day. Show the eatery's Facebook post at the register and receive Buy One Get One offers all day long on all of their melted classics.

Norma's Café:

This establishment, which features five locations in Texas, is offering customers a free grilled cheese sandwich while supplies last from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. at all of their locations.