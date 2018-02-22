There might only be one great way to observe National Margarita Day on Thursday (by drinking some!), but there are many ways to make the celebrated cocktail. Whether you’re in the mood for something fruity or spicy or just want a classic citrus concoction, there’s a margarita recipe available to give you just that.

Try one, or all, of these recipes for National Margarita Day 2018.

Salted Plum Margarita

Photo: Patrón

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

0.5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

0.75 oz Umeshu (Plum wine)

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

1 tsp plum preserves

1 pinch salt

Lime wheel and mint leaf for garnish

Optional: Whole Ume (Pickled plum) for garnish

Created by Morita Masako from Osaka, Japan, this recipe is part of Patrón’s Margarita of the Year competition, which officially kicked off Thursday. After checking out this recipe by shaking up all the items together and pouring in an ice-filled glass, see all the other cocktail creations in the competition.

The Perfect Pear

Photo: Don Julio

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz pear puree

3/4 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Thai Chili

Though it takes a few steps to make, this recipe by Melissa Guadalupe from Chicago, Illinois, is interesting enough to be more than worth it. Start off by muddling one Thai Chili with the simple syrup before combining it with all of the ingredients in a shaker. Double strain it into your preferred glass and enjoy.

Zesty Orange Margarita

Photo: Sipp

Ingredients:

1.5 oz tequila

1 oz lime juice

4 oz Sipp Zesty Orange

Lime wedge for garnish

Just want to get right to the good part and start sipping? No problem. Just add all of these items together in a glass, add a lime for garnish and you’re ready to get drinking.

Agave Avenger

Photo: El Jimador

Ingredients:

1 oz. el Jimador Silver Tequila

1 oz. lemonade

1 oz. pomegranate juice

4 oz. Korbel Sweet Cuvee

Start off by shaking most of the margarita components - el Jimador tequila, lemonade and pomegranate juice - together. Once you’ve poured it all out into a ice-filled glass, top it off with the Korbel to give it that extra flair.

Lime Paloma

Photo: El Jimador

Ingredients:

2 oz. el Jimador Silver

5 oz. lemon-lime soda

Splash of fresh lime juice

Pinch of salt

One of the simplest recipes here to put together, simply add all of the ingredients to a highball glass and you’re done. So easy, you won’t mind making a few more to drink to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Titorita

Photo: Tito's Handmade Vodka

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

0.5 oz Triple sec or orange liqueur

1.5 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

1.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Lime wheel for garnish

Not a fan of tequila, but still want to celebrate all that this holiday has to offer? Tito’s Handmade Vodka has you covered with this recipe that’s all about the, you guessed it, vodka. Enjoy this lemon-lime concoction as is, or feel free to add slices of fresh jalapeños for a bit of a kick.